News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/29/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Airlines Cancel Flights as Arctic Chill Bears Down on Midwest

More than a thousand flights are being grounded as a blast of arctic air barrels over the Midwest, bringing with it temperatures too low for airfield workers to load bags or get planes ready for takeoff. 

 
Chevron CIO Says Technology Triggers Faster Human Decisions

In addition to overseeing information technology for the company's nearly 52,000 employees, Bill Braun is working to assess and validate cutting-edge technology through partnerships with Chevron's venture-capital fund and other large technology companies. He also works with a technology advisory board that governs Chevron's total technology spending. 

 
Trading of PdVSA Bonds Comes to a Halt

Investors and banks have stopped trading bonds issued by Venezuela's state-owned oil company as they move to comply with new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the energy firm. 

 
EBay to Pay Its First-Ever Dividend

EBay said it would pay a 14-cent dividend in March, its first ever, as the company faces pressure from hedge-fund investors to improve shareholder returns. 

 
Apple's Revenue and Profit Drop: 'The iPhone Has Matured'

Apple Inc. posted a quarterly decline in both revenue and profit, the first time in more than a decade for the December quarter, underlining its need to reignite slowing iPhone sales and get more growth from services. 

 
Southwest Agreed to Pay FAA for Inspector's Time During Government Shutdown

The deal was highly unusual because it was prompted by senior agency officials and came at a time when local Federal Aviation Administration managers nationwide were warning inspectors to restrict their work to core safety matters. 

 
Fitch Cuts Mexico's Pemex Rating by Two Notches

Fitch Ratings downgraded the debt of Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos Tuesday by two notches, citing insufficient investment to restore declining production. 

 
Lockheed Martin Offloads $2.6 Billion in Pension Liabilities

Lockheed Martin on Tuesday said it has unloaded $2.6 billion in pension obligations to insurance companies in December, the latest company to deploy a tactic that helps reduce corporate balance sheet exposure to market swings. 

 
Knight-Swift Profit Jumps on Efficiency Drive at Swift Truckload

The company's Swift businesses logged $358 million in adjusted pretax income for the full year, the highest in recent history, and stabilized the overall fleet count, which shrank after the merger closed because of the establishment of stricter hiring standards for drivers. 

 
Kainos Co-Founder Says Colleagues Illegally Took Her Ownership Stake

A co-founder of buyout firm Kainos Capital is suing her colleagues and the firm over an ownership dispute, in a rare public fight for the publicity-averse private-equity industry.

