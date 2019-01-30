Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 03:16am EST
Airlines Cancel Flights as Arctic Chill Bears Down on Midwest

More than a thousand flights are being grounded as a blast of arctic air barrels over the Midwest, bringing with it temperatures too low for airfield workers to load bags or get planes ready for takeoff. 

 
Chevron CIO Says Technology Triggers Faster Human Decisions

In addition to overseeing information technology for the company's nearly 52,000 employees, Bill Braun is working to assess and validate cutting-edge technology through partnerships with Chevron's venture-capital fund and other large technology companies. He also works with a technology advisory board that governs Chevron's total technology spending. 

 
Trading of PdVSA Bonds Comes to a Halt

Investors and banks have stopped trading bonds issued by Venezuela's state-owned oil company as they move to comply with new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the energy firm. 

 
EBay to Pay Its First-Ever Dividend

EBay said it would pay a 14-cent dividend in March, its first ever, as the company faces pressure from hedge-fund investors to improve shareholder returns. 

 
Apple's Revenue and Profit Drop: 'The iPhone Has Matured'

Apple Inc. posted a quarterly decline in both revenue and profit, the first time in more than a decade for the December quarter, underlining its need to reignite slowing iPhone sales and get more growth from services. 

 
Southwest Agreed to Pay FAA for Inspector's Time During Government Shutdown

The deal was highly unusual because it was prompted by senior agency officials and came at a time when local Federal Aviation Administration managers nationwide were warning inspectors to restrict their work to core safety matters. 

 
Fitch Cuts Mexico's Pemex Rating by Two Notches

Fitch Ratings downgraded the debt of Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos Tuesday by two notches, citing insufficient investment to restore declining production. 

 
Lockheed Martin Offloads $2.6 Billion in Pension Liabilities

Lockheed Martin on Tuesday said it has unloaded $2.6 billion in pension obligations to insurance companies in December, the latest company to deploy a tactic that helps reduce corporate balance sheet exposure to market swings. 

 
Knight-Swift Profit Jumps on Efficiency Drive at Swift Truckload

The company's Swift businesses logged $358 million in adjusted pretax income for the full year, the highest in recent history, and stabilized the overall fleet count, which shrank after the merger closed because of the establishment of stricter hiring standards for drivers. 

 
Kainos Co-Founder Says Colleagues Illegally Took Her Ownership Stake

A co-founder of buyout firm Kainos Capital is suing her colleagues and the firm over an ownership dispute, in a rare public fight for the publicity-averse private-equity industry.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aChina Eastern Airlines expects 2018 profit to dive 50 percent
RE
04:13aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn says allegations result of Nissan executives opposing integration plans with Renault
RE
04:11aItaly business morale hits new low in January, but consumers more upbeat
RE
04:07aGerman auto supplier Bosch to expand into charging, parking services
RE
04:04aMalaysia's December exports pick up, boosting trade surplus
RE
03:53aBritain proposes tougher stewardship code for asset managers
RE
03:51aFrench economy ended 2018 on a firmer footing than feared
RE
03:42aAussie shines as inflation rises; yuan advances
RE
03:41aLuxury stocks sparkle in tepid European trading as U.S.-China trade talks loom
RE
03:37aJapan brings forward fiscal surplus target, doubts remain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Luxury Shoppers Power LVMH's Growth in Asia
4APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
5MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.