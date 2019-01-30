Novartis Seeks Growth in Newer Drugs Amid Pricing Challenges

The Swiss health-care giant said it expected sales to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2019, even though it is likely to have to cut the prices of its drugs.

China's Tesla Is Burning Through More Cash Than Rubber

After a $1 billion IPO just four months ago, NIO is looking for another $750 million jolt.

Ghosn Blames 'Plot and Treason' for Charges Against Him

The former Nissan chairman said he was the victim of a plot by executives who opposed his plans for the auto maker's alliance with Renault.

Nasdaq Launches Rival Bid For Oslo Stock Exchange

Nasdaq has launched a $770 million bid to buy Norwegian stock exchange Oslo Bors, trumping a rival bid from Euronext.

Airlines Cancel Flights as Arctic Chill Bears Down on Midwest

More than a thousand flights are being grounded as a blast of arctic air barrels over the Midwest, bringing with it temperatures too low for airfield workers to load bags or get planes ready for takeoff.

Chevron CIO Says Technology Triggers Faster Human Decisions

In addition to overseeing information technology for the company's nearly 52,000 employees, Bill Braun is working to assess and validate cutting-edge technology through partnerships with Chevron's venture-capital fund and other large technology companies. He also works with a technology advisory board that governs Chevron's total technology spending.

Trading of PdVSA Bonds Comes to a Halt

Investors and banks have stopped trading bonds issued by Venezuela's state-owned oil company as they move to comply with new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the energy firm.

EBay to Pay Its First-Ever Dividend

EBay said it would pay a 14-cent dividend in March, its first ever, as the company faces pressure from hedge-fund investors to improve shareholder returns.

Apple's Revenue and Profit Drop: 'The iPhone Has Matured'

Apple Inc. posted a quarterly decline in both revenue and profit, the first time in more than a decade for the December quarter, underlining its need to reignite slowing iPhone sales and get more growth from services.

Southwest Agreed to Pay FAA for Inspector's Time During Government Shutdown

The deal was highly unusual because it was prompted by senior agency officials and came at a time when local Federal Aviation Administration managers nationwide were warning inspectors to restrict their work to core safety matters.