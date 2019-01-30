Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 05:16am EST
Novartis Seeks Growth in Newer Drugs Amid Pricing Challenges

The Swiss health-care giant said it expected sales to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2019, even though it is likely to have to cut the prices of its drugs. 

 
China's Tesla Is Burning Through More Cash Than Rubber

After a $1 billion IPO just four months ago, NIO is looking for another $750 million jolt. 

 
Ghosn Blames 'Plot and Treason' for Charges Against Him

The former Nissan chairman said he was the victim of a plot by executives who opposed his plans for the auto maker's alliance with Renault. 

 
Nasdaq Launches Rival Bid For Oslo Stock Exchange

Nasdaq has launched a $770 million bid to buy Norwegian stock exchange Oslo Bors, trumping a rival bid from Euronext. 

 
Airlines Cancel Flights as Arctic Chill Bears Down on Midwest

More than a thousand flights are being grounded as a blast of arctic air barrels over the Midwest, bringing with it temperatures too low for airfield workers to load bags or get planes ready for takeoff. 

 
Chevron CIO Says Technology Triggers Faster Human Decisions

In addition to overseeing information technology for the company's nearly 52,000 employees, Bill Braun is working to assess and validate cutting-edge technology through partnerships with Chevron's venture-capital fund and other large technology companies. He also works with a technology advisory board that governs Chevron's total technology spending. 

 
Trading of PdVSA Bonds Comes to a Halt

Investors and banks have stopped trading bonds issued by Venezuela's state-owned oil company as they move to comply with new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the energy firm. 

 
EBay to Pay Its First-Ever Dividend

EBay said it would pay a 14-cent dividend in March, its first ever, as the company faces pressure from hedge-fund investors to improve shareholder returns. 

 
Apple's Revenue and Profit Drop: 'The iPhone Has Matured'

Apple Inc. posted a quarterly decline in both revenue and profit, the first time in more than a decade for the December quarter, underlining its need to reignite slowing iPhone sales and get more growth from services. 

 
Southwest Agreed to Pay FAA for Inspector's Time During Government Shutdown

The deal was highly unusual because it was prompted by senior agency officials and came at a time when local Federal Aviation Administration managers nationwide were warning inspectors to restrict their work to core safety matters.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aFrench Economy Shows Wear From 'Yellow Vest' Protests
DJ
05:50aPhilippines falls most in two weeks
RE
05:48aFrench economy ended 2018 on a firmer footing than feared
RE
05:48aHong Kong Retail Sales Miss Estimates on Consumer Caution
DJ
05:48aHong Kong December retail sales growth slows to 18-month low
RE
05:45aLawmakers Seek to Break Immigration Impasse
DJ
05:41aSwedish employment service lays off own staff in first sign of cuts
RE
05:25aOil prices steady, torn between Venezuela sanctions and gloomy economy
RE
05:20aISRAEL, INTEL AGREE TO RECIPROCAL SPENDING DEAL : ministry
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Luxury Shoppers Power LVMH's Growth in Asia
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
5QUEST PHARMATECH INC : QUEST PHARMATECH : Announces Results from AGM

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.