Visa Posts Strong Profit as Consumers Shift to Cards From Cash

Visa reported strong earnings driven by growth in payments volume as more consumers use cards to make purchases, but warned that political uncertainties could affect consumer spending.

Apple Engineer Stole Material on Autonomous Vehicles, FBI Alleges

An Apple Inc. engineer allegedly stole intellectual property related to the company's autonomous-vehicle program and sought work at a China-based competitor, according to federal law-enforcement officials.

Mondelez Continues to Raise Snack Prices

The Deerfield, Ill.-based maker of Oreo cookies, Wheat Thins and other snacks began raising prices last year and says charging more for its snacks in the U.S. will help cover rising costs this year.

Tesla Notches Another Quarterly Profit

Tesla reported its first-ever consecutive quarterly profit, but missed Wall Street estimates, drawing concerns whether it can deliver reliable profits while selling the lower-priced Model 3 car.

Microsoft's Gains Tempered by Chip Shortages

The tech giant said computer-chip shortages cut into expected sales of its Windows operating system in the last three months of 2018 and that the scarcity hasn't been resolved.

Goldman Feasts at Expense of Food-Company Client, Suit Says

Goldman Sachs Group put its interests ahead of that of a corporate client in advising on an acquisition last year, a lawsuit alleges.

Facebook Reports Record Profit

Facebook posted record profit in the fourth quarter, showing the resilience of the social-media giant's business even as it battled through a string of challenges.

Qualcomm Expects Another Drop in Revenue

Qualcomm's revenue is expected to decline for the third consecutive quarter as Apple and others continue to withhold royalty payments amid legal challenges.

Avon to Cut 10% of Workforce, Overhaul Product Offerings in Turnaround Bid

Avon Products, famous for its "Avon ladies" direct-sales force, plans another round of job cuts as it seeks to jumpstart business.

Wells Fargo Is 'Working Hard' to 'Rebuild Trust'

Wells Fargo detailed steps it has taken to address problems following a series of scandals that have resulted in more than $4 billion in fines and settlements and tougher scrutiny from regulators