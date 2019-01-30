Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/30/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Samsung Posts Slide in Fourth-Quarter Net Profit

The South Korean firm's bleak financial results reflect the latest fallout from China's slowing economic growth and ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. 

 
New Details on Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Health Venture Emerge in Court Battle

Health giant UnitedHealth Group went to court to try to stop a former executive from working for a company it sees as a competitor, the health-care venture launched by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase. 

 
PayPal's Earnings Fell 6% in Quarter

The payments company said its expenses grew at a faster pace than its revenue in the fourth quarter. 

 
Czech Tax Office Bars China's Huawei on Espionage Concerns

The ban is seen as the first in a succession of similar restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant and its rival ZTE likely to land in the Czech Republic as the U.S. pushes its European allies to restrict Huawei and ZTE from building internet infrastructure on the continent. 

 
Apple Engineer Stole Material on Autonomous Vehicles, FBI Alleges

An Apple Inc. engineer allegedly stole intellectual property related to the company's autonomous-vehicle program and sought work at a China-based competitor, according to federal law-enforcement officials. 

 
New York Opens Investigation Into Apple FaceTime Bug

New York state launched a probe into Apple's response to a bug in its FaceTime video-chat system that allowed callers to eavesdrop on others using the technology giant's devices, deepening the scrutiny of a security setback that has undermined the company's privacy position. 

 
Facebook Reports Record Profit

Facebook posted record profit in the fourth quarter, showing the resilience of the social-media giant's business even as it battled through a string of challenges. 

 
Apple Bans App Used by Facebook in Escalating Privacy Fight

Apple banned a Facebook research app for breaking its rules around data collection, in an escalating battle between the tech giants over user privacy. 

 
Visa Posts Strong Profit as Consumers Shift to Cards From Cash

Visa reported strong earnings driven by growth in payments volume as more consumers use cards to make purchases, but warned that political uncertainties could affect consumer spending. 

 
Microsoft's Gains Tempered by Chip Shortages

The tech giant said computer-chip shortages cut into expected sales of its Windows operating system in the last three months of 2018 and that the scarcity hasn't been resolved.

