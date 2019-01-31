UPS Results Ride the Surge in Online Shopping

United Parcel Service posted higher revenue as it handled more packages and squeezed higher prices from shipments, even as costs tied to expanding the network cut into profits.

Hershey Looks to New Candy, Higher Prices to Boost Revenue

Hershey said new candy and packaging will boost sales and profit this year even as it faces tougher competition from a wider range of snack makers.

Blackstone Posts Fourth-Quarter Loss, Hurt by Falling Markets

Blackstone reported a quarterly loss, its first since the third quarter of 2015, as volatile markets hurt the value of its private-equity investments.

GE's Power Unit Weighs on Fourth-Quarter Results

General Electric reported another quarter of weak profits, as poor results in its core power business and legacy problems in its GE Capital unit continued to weigh on the conglomerate.

Apollo Reports Economic Net Loss as Private-Equity Funds Depreciate

Apollo Global Management reported an economic net loss in the fourth quarter as its private-equity funds depreciated by 11%.

DowDuPont Sales Flat as Lower Demand Dents Growth

DowDuPont's sales were flat as lower customer demand for its appliances and automotive products as well as the drop in oil prices weighed on the manufacturer's top line.

Unilever Faces Squeeze in North America

Consumer-goods giant Unilever reported disappointing quarterly revenue growth and warned of a tough year ahead amid fierce competition in North America, underscoring the challenge facing new CEO Alan Jope.

Elon Musk's Surprise Pick for Tesla CFO Is a Relative Unknown

Tesla's latest C-suite shake-up will thrust a 34-year-old relative unknown, Zach Kirkhorn, into the spotlight as financial chief of one of the most heavily scrutinized Silicon Valley companies.

Venmo Starts Paying Off for PayPal

PayPal's earnings are being held back by slowing business at eBay, but future growth drivers like Venmo are growing briskly.

Brookfield Raises $15 Billion Real-Estate Fund

Brookfield Asset Management, which made some of the world's largest real-estate deals last year, has finished raising its largest-ever property fund at $15 billion.