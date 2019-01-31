Marlboro Maker Is Riding the Cigarette's Demise

Marlboro maker Altria Group said it sees U.S. cigarette sales falling even faster than it had expected, validating the company's push into e-cigarettes.

German Court Throws Out Four Qualcomm Patent Suits Against Apple

A German court dismissed four patent lawsuits from Qualcomm against Apple, the second victory this month for the tech giant in a continued global legal battle with the chip maker.

Mastercard Reports Higher Profit, Revenue

Mastercard's profit rose in the fourth quarter along with revenue despite the credit-card company setting aside $757 million for litigation costs.

Nintendo's Switch Drives Strong Results

Nintendo said it sold more than nine million units of its Switch console in a strong final quarter of 2018 but forecast weaker performance to begin this year, surprising analysts who said the outlook might be too conservative.

UPS Results Ride the Surge in Online Shopping

United Parcel Service posted higher revenue as it handled more packages and squeezed higher prices from shipments, even as costs tied to expanding the network cut into profits.

Elon Musk's Surprise Pick for Tesla CFO Is a Relative Unknown

Tesla's latest C-suite shake-up will thrust a 34-year-old relative unknown, Zach Kirkhorn, into the spotlight as financial chief of one of the most heavily scrutinized Silicon Valley companies.

Blue Apron Sheds Customers Again

Blue Apron Holdings said it lost more customers in the latest quarter as the maker of subscription food boxes cut back on advertising and marketing for its meal-kits.

Hershey Looks to New Candy, Higher Prices to Boost Revenue

Hershey said new candy and packaging will lift sales and profit this year even as it faces tougher competition from a wider range of snack makers.

Blackstone Posts Fourth-Quarter Loss, Hurt by Falling Markets

Blackstone reported a quarterly loss, its first since the third quarter of 2015, as volatile markets hurt the value of its private-equity investments.

GE Cites Progress Toward Turnaround After Tough Year

General Electric said it was making progress in turning around the troubled conglomerate, after the company reported another quarter of weak profits in its core power business and legacy problems in its GE Capital unit.