Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 01:16pm EST
Marlboro Maker Is Riding the Cigarette's Demise

Marlboro maker Altria Group said it sees U.S. cigarette sales falling even faster than it had expected, validating the company's push into e-cigarettes. 

 
German Court Throws Out Four Qualcomm Patent Suits Against Apple

A German court dismissed four patent lawsuits from Qualcomm against Apple, the second victory this month for the tech giant in a continued global legal battle with the chip maker. 

 
Mastercard Reports Higher Profit, Revenue

Mastercard's profit rose in the fourth quarter along with revenue despite the credit-card company setting aside $757 million for litigation costs. 

 
Nintendo's Switch Drives Strong Results

Nintendo said it sold more than nine million units of its Switch console in a strong final quarter of 2018 but forecast weaker performance to begin this year, surprising analysts who said the outlook might be too conservative. 

 
UPS Results Ride the Surge in Online Shopping

United Parcel Service posted higher revenue as it handled more packages and squeezed higher prices from shipments, even as costs tied to expanding the network cut into profits. 

 
Elon Musk's Surprise Pick for Tesla CFO Is a Relative Unknown

Tesla's latest C-suite shake-up will thrust a 34-year-old relative unknown, Zach Kirkhorn, into the spotlight as financial chief of one of the most heavily scrutinized Silicon Valley companies. 

 
Blue Apron Sheds Customers Again

Blue Apron Holdings said it lost more customers in the latest quarter as the maker of subscription food boxes cut back on advertising and marketing for its meal-kits. 

 
Hershey Looks to New Candy, Higher Prices to Boost Revenue

Hershey said new candy and packaging will lift sales and profit this year even as it faces tougher competition from a wider range of snack makers. 

 
Blackstone Posts Fourth-Quarter Loss, Hurt by Falling Markets

Blackstone reported a quarterly loss, its first since the third quarter of 2015, as volatile markets hurt the value of its private-equity investments. 

 
GE Cites Progress Toward Turnaround After Tough Year

General Electric said it was making progress in turning around the troubled conglomerate, after the company reported another quarter of weak profits in its core power business and legacy problems in its GE Capital unit.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59pTrump Says He Is Willing to Move Without Congress on Border Wall
DJ
01:50pEpcon Delivers World-Class Thermal Deoilers Based on Patented Process Heating Systems
SE
01:42pSkirting U.S. sanctions, Europeans open new trade channel to Iran
RE
01:42pEurope's new trade mechanism good step but risks remain - Germany's BDI
RE
01:42pU.S. does not expect European SPV to affect U.S. pressure campaign on Iran
RE
01:35pEuropean powers unveil new trade channel with Iran
RE
01:32pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks On Verge Of Best January In 30 Years As Fed Strikes Dovish Tone
DJ
01:25pGerman Chancellor Merkel - Our goal is an orderly Brexit
RE
01:23pTrump says wants big trade deal with China or will 'postpone' it
RE
01:19pS&P, Nasdaq extend rally after Facebook earnings, trade talks eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : General Electric's modest gains, candour spark 'relief rally'
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares rise as products back in focus after strong fourth quarter
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Time is running out for Deutsche Bank to turn around on its own - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.