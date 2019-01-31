Venezuela's Citgo Weighs Bankruptcy, Other Options

Citgo Petroleum is considering various options, including filing for bankruptcy in the U.S., to protect its operations amid a fight between the Trump administration and Venezuela's ruling leftist government over control of the South American country's state-owned energy assets.

Charter Communications Shares Edge Up on Revenue Report

The cable giant also said it plans to spend nearly $2 billion less on capital expenditures in 2019, after years of costly technology upgrades.

Electrolux Seeks Split in Two, to Restart Investment in Tennessee

Electrolux said Thursday that it is preparing to separate its professional-products business from the group, splitting into two separate companies, and that it will restart its investment in Springfield, Tenn.

Marlboro Maker Is Riding the Cigarette's Demise

Marlboro maker Altria Group said it sees U.S. cigarette sales falling even faster than it had expected, validating the company's push into e-cigarettes.

Vale in Talks to Begin Making Damage Payments

Brazilian mining giant Vale hopes to sign an agreement with the state of Minas Gerais soon so it can start paying damages to the victims of last week's tailings dam disaster.

Exxon Mobil to Reorganize Upstream Business

Exxon Mobil said it will reorganize its upstream unit, creating three new companies that will focus on the management of oil and gas assets, strategy development, and technical and research operations.

German Court Throws Out Four Qualcomm Patent Suits Against Apple

A German court dismissed four patent lawsuits from Qualcomm against Apple, the second victory this month for the tech giant in a continued global legal battle with the chip maker.

Mastercard Reports Higher Profit, Revenue

Mastercard's profit rose in the fourth quarter along with revenue despite the credit-card company setting aside $757 million for litigation costs.

Nintendo's Switch Drives Strong Results

Nintendo said it sold more than nine million units of its Switch console in a strong final quarter of 2018 but forecast weaker performance to begin this year, surprising analysts who said the outlook might be too conservative.

UPS Results Ride the Surge in Online Shopping

United Parcel Service posted higher revenue as it handled more packages and squeezed higher prices from shipments, even as costs tied to expanding the network cut into profits.