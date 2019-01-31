Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/31/2019
Brookfield to Buy Healthscope in Roughly $4.1 Billion Deal

Australian health-care provider Healthscope Ltd. agreed to sell itself to Brookfield Business Partners LP in a roughly $4.1 billion deal. 

 
Amazon Reports Third Record Profit in a Row

Amazon.com capitalized on a strong holiday retail season and its growing, high-margin businesses like cloud computing and advertising. 

 
Germany Weighs Purchase of 45 Boeing-Made F/A-18 Warplanes

Germany is considering purchasing 45 Boeing-made F/A-18 warplanes for its air force, German government officials said, in what would be a win for the Trump administration but a surprise blow to Boeing rival Lockheed Martin. 

 
Symantec Raises Annual Forecast, Increases Buyback Authorization

Cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp. expects to end the year at a profit and added to its share buyback authorization, following better-than-expected results in the latest period. 

 
House Member Presses Boeing on China-Backed Satellite Deal

The ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee requested Boeing Co. turn over documents about its relationship with a Chinese-backed satellite startup. 

 
Facebook, Twitter Remove Accounts to Combat Foreign Misinformation

Facebook and Twitter said they removed hundreds of fake accounts from Iran and Venezuela spreading misinformation on their social-media platforms. 

 
Venezuela's Citgo Weighs Bankruptcy, Other Options

Citgo Petroleum is considering various options, including filing for bankruptcy in the U.S., to protect its operations amid a fight between the Trump administration and Venezuela's ruling leftist government over control of the South American country's state-owned energy assets. 

 
Charter Communications Shares Edge Up on Revenue Report

The cable giant also said it plans to spend nearly $2 billion less on capital expenditures in 2019, after years of costly technology upgrades. 

 
Electrolux Seeks Split in Two, to Restart Investment in Tennessee

Electrolux said Thursday that it is preparing to split in two, separating its professional-products and household-appliances businesses, while restarting its investment in its Springfield, Tenn., plant. 

 
Vale in Talks on Payments to Brazil's Dam Disaster Victims

The dam collapse has claimed at least 110 lives, with 238 more missing and feared dead.

