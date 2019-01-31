Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/31/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Apple Exerts Power as Privacy Protector

Apple is flexing its power as a self-appointed privacy protector, punishing Google and Facebook over violations of its developer policies governing personal data in moves that harden battle lines over one of the technology industry's most sensitive issues. 

 
Brookfield to Buy Healthscope in Roughly $4.1 Billion Deal

Australian health-care provider Healthscope Ltd. agreed to sell itself to Brookfield Business Partners LP in a roughly $4.1 billion deal. 

 
Germany Weighs Purchase of 45 Boeing-Made F/A-18 Warplanes

Germany is considering purchasing 45 Boeing-made F/A-18 warplanes for its air force, German government officials said, in what would be a win for the Trump administration but a surprise blow to Boeing rival Lockheed Martin. 

 
House Member Presses Boeing on China-Backed Satellite Deal

The ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee requested Boeing Co. turn over documents about its relationship with a Chinese-backed satellite startup. 

 
Fake Eyelash Kits Sourced From North Korea Put Cosmetics Firm in U.S. Crosshairs

Oakland, Calif.-based e.l.f. Cosmetics Inc. imported 156 shipments of the fake eyelash kits from April 2012 to January 2017, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The total value of the shipments was $4.4 million. 

 
PG&E Gets Court OK to Tap $1.5 Billion of Bankruptcy Loan

PG&E Corp. won approval from a bankruptcy judge to add $1.5 billion in secured debt to liabilities that already top $50 billion. 

 
Amazon Reports Third Record Profit in a Row

Amazon.com capitalized on a strong holiday season and its high-margin businesses in its latest quarter, but India and increased spending loom as challenges to future results. 

 
Amazon: A Shiver Runs Through It

Record sales and earnings show signs of deceleration-Amazon investors' greatest fear. 

 
Vale in Talks on Payments to Brazil's Dam Disaster Victims

The dam collapse has claimed at least 110 lives, with 238 more missing and feared dead. 

 
Symantec Raises Annual Forecast, Increases Buyback Authorization

Cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp. expects to end the year at a profit and added to its share buyback authorization, following better-than-expected results in the latest period.

09:32pAsian shares off four-month high as China data disappoints
RE
09:31pChina Jan Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI 48.3 Vs 49.7 in Dec
DJ
09:29pTrump says U.S. trade delegation to visit China in mid-February - Xinhua
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pTrump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
RE
09:10pTrump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
RE
08:58pChina's manufacturing sector shrinks more than expected in January - Caixin PMI
RE
08:50pOil prices climb on OPEC cuts, hopes of U.S.-China trade deal
RE
08:40pRIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING : Bangladesh sues Philippine bank over cyberheist at New York Fed
RE
