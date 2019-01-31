Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Apple Exerts Power as Privacy Protector

Apple is flexing its power as a self-appointed privacy protector, punishing Google and Facebook over violations of its developer policies governing personal data in moves that harden battle lines over one of the technology industry's most sensitive issues. 

 
Brookfield to Buy Healthscope in Roughly $4.1 Billion Deal

Australian health-care provider Healthscope Ltd. agreed to sell itself to Brookfield Business Partners LP in a roughly $4.1 billion deal. 

 
Intel's New CEO Advances From CFO Spot a Second Time

Bob Swan, the former Intel chief finance officer, served as interim CEO of the chip giant since June. The company made the move permanent on Thursday. 

 
Germany Weighs Purchase of 45 Boeing-Made F/A-18 Warplanes

Germany is considering purchasing 45 Boeing-made F/A-18 warplanes for its air force, German government officials said, in what would be a win for the Trump administration but a surprise blow to Boeing rival Lockheed Martin. 

 
House Member Presses Boeing on China-Backed Satellite Deal

The ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee requested Boeing Co. turn over documents about its relationship with a Chinese-backed satellite startup. 

 
Fake Eyelash Kits Sourced From North Korea Put Cosmetics Firm in U.S. Crosshairs

Oakland, Calif.-based e.l.f. Cosmetics Inc. imported 156 shipments of the fake eyelash kits from April 2012 to January 2017, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The total value of the shipments was $4.4 million. 

 
Scooter Startup Lime Is Raising $400 Million at $2 Billion Valuation

Scooter startup Lime is raising $400 million at a $2 billion valuation in the latest funding round, according to a regulatory filing. This is a big boost to the ride-sharing electric-scooter sector that has seen sizeable investor interest despite questions about profitability and vandalism. 

 
PG&E Gets Court OK to Tap $1.5 Billion of Bankruptcy Loan

PG&E Corp. won approval from a bankruptcy judge to add $1.5 billion in secured debt to liabilities that already top $50 billion. 

 
Amazon Reports Third Record Profit in a Row

Amazon.com capitalized on a strong holiday season and its high-margin businesses in its latest quarter, but India and increased spending loom as challenges to future results. 

 
Amazon: A Shiver Runs Through It

Record sales and earnings show signs of deceleration-Amazon investors' greatest fear.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aALIBABA : British currency exchange WorldFirst shuts U.S. operations - FT
RE
12:36aAsian shares go flat as China data disappoints
RE
12:34aWORLD BANK : Akihiko Nishio New World Bank Vice President of Development Finance
PU
12:25aSouth Korea Exports Fell, Inflation Slowed in January -- Update
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aMacau's casino revenue drops 5 percent in January
RE
12:09aU.S. job growth likely slowed; minimal hit seen from government shutdown
RE
01/31MINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Korea's January exports decrease 5.8 percent to $46.4 billion
PU
01/31Indian jobless rate at multi-decade high, report says, in blow to Modi
RE
01/31Most Asian currencies weaken as China factory data chills sentiment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2CMS ENERGY : GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
3Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
4Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's biggest lender may turn biggest loser after powerful public..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.