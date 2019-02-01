Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/01/2019
Deutsche Bank Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years

Deutsche Bank reported its first full-year net income in four years despite a revenue decline and fourth-quarter loss, and said it is on track to continue cutting costs and improving performance. 

 
Apple Exerts Power as Privacy Protector

Apple is flexing its power as a self-appointed privacy protector, punishing Google and Facebook over violations of its developer policies governing personal data in moves that harden battle lines over one of the technology industry's most sensitive issues. 

 
Brookfield to Buy Healthscope in Roughly $4.1 Billion Deal

Australian health-care provider Healthscope Ltd. agreed to sell itself to Brookfield Business Partners LP in a roughly $4.1 billion deal. 

 
Intel's New CEO Advances From CFO Spot a Second Time

Bob Swan, the former Intel chief finance officer, served as interim CEO of the chip giant since June. The company made the move permanent on Thursday. 

 
Germany Weighs Purchase of 45 Boeing-Made F/A-18 Warplanes

Germany is considering purchasing 45 Boeing-made F/A-18 warplanes for its air force, government officials said, in what would be a win for the Trump administration but a surprise blow to Boeing rival Lockheed Martin. 

 
House Member Presses Boeing on China-Backed Satellite Deal

The ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee requested Boeing Co. turn over documents about its relationship with a Chinese-backed satellite startup. 

 
Fake Eyelash Kits Sourced From North Korea Put Cosmetics Firm in U.S. Crosshairs

Oakland, Calif.-based e.l.f. Cosmetics Inc. imported 156 shipments of the fake eyelash kits from April 2012 to January 2017, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The total value of the shipments was $4.4 million. 

 
Scooter Startup Lime Is Raising $400 Million at $2 Billion Valuation

Scooter startup Lime is raising $400 million at a $2 billion valuation in the latest funding round, according to a regulatory filing. This is a big boost to the ride-sharing electric-scooter sector that has seen sizeable investor interest despite questions about profitability and vandalism. 

 
PG&E Gets Court OK to Tap $1.5 Billion of Bankruptcy Loan

PG&E Corp. won approval from a bankruptcy judge to add $1.5 billion in secured debt to liabilities that already top $50 billion. 

 
Amazon Reports Third Record Profit in a Row

Amazon.com capitalized on a strong holiday season and its high-margin businesses in its latest quarter, but India and increased spending loom as challenges to future results.

