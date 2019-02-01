Honeywell Swings to Profit

Honeywell International swung to a profit in the fourth quarter as the industrial conglomerate continued to see strong demand in its U.S. defense, warehouse automation and aerospace businesses.

KKR Reports Fourth-Quarter Loss

Private-equity firm KKR reported a loss in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit for the comparable quarter a year before.

Digital First Hires Financial Adviser to Press Gannett Bid

Gannett suitor Digital First Media has hired investment bank Moelis as it seeks to press its $1.4 billion bid for the USA Today publisher.

Deutsche Bank Disappoints as Future Remains in Question

German lender Deutsche Bank posted a steeper-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and vowed to stay disciplined on cost-cutting efforts as the embattled bank struggles to quell persistent speculation about its future.

Apple Exerts Power as Privacy Protector

Apple is flexing its power as a self-appointed privacy protector, punishing Google and Facebook over violations of its developer policies governing personal data in moves that harden battle lines over one of the technology industry's most sensitive issues.

Why GE Shouldn't Jettison Jet-Leasing

Aircraft leasing might sound like the kind of opaque financial business General Electric could do without, but chief executive Larry Culp is probably right to keep it. If he needs cash, he can sell some of its 1,900 jets.

Let the Streaming Wars Begin

Netflix is the dominant streaming-media player with 60 million domestic subscribers and 84 million international. But deep-pocketed new rivals including Apple, Amazon, Disney and Comcast are coming for it. How it plays out will be must-see TV for investors.

Sony May Need a New PlayStation Soon

Sony reported another quarter of record profit, but weakness is bubbling just below the surface. The Japanese electronics giant's latest quarter of record profit was mainly due to a big one-off gain.

Amazon Reports Third Record Profit in a Row

Amazon.com capitalized on a strong holiday season and its high-margin businesses in its latest quarter, but India and increased spending loom as challenges to future results.

Brookfield to Buy Healthscope in Roughly $4.1 Billion Deal

Australian health-care provider Healthscope Ltd. agreed to sell itself to Brookfield Business Partners LP in a roughly $4.1 billion deal.