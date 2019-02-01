Foxconn to Stick With Wisconsin Manufacturing Plant

Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple, said it has decided go ahead with the construction of a liquid-crystal display factory in Wisconsin, two days after saying building such a plant would be economically unfeasible.

Products Yanked from Amazon in India as New Rules Take Effect

Thousands of items were pulled from Amazon's India website-the first direct impact from the country's new e-commerce rules. Walmart's Flipkart is also scrambling to figure out what it needs to do to comply.

Cigna Expects Minimal Impact From Drug-Rebate Proposal

Cigna said a federal proposal that would curb rebates from drugmakers would have minimal impact on its results and offered conservative earnings guidance for 2019, the first year it will include the operations of Express Scripts.

Apple Apologizes for FaceTime Bug, Sets Fix for Next Week

Apple Inc. apologized for a security flaw in its FaceTime video-chat system and said a software fix is coming next week.

Danish Drugmaker Expects Higher Working Capital as Brexit Looms

"We have more than doubled our [U.K.] inventories," Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen said in an interview with CFO Journal on Friday. The Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company is currently storing 16 weeks of drug supply in the U.K. ahead of Britain's exit from the European Union on March 29.

Vice Media Cuts 250 Jobs, 10% of Workforce

Vice Media cut 250 jobs, or 10% of the workforce, as it faces an increasingly difficult online-ad market.

Big Oil Companies Finished 2018 Strong Despite Plunge in Oil Prices

Exxon, Chevron and Shell shrugged off a plunge in oil prices in late 2018 and posted some of their biggest annual profits in years.

Honeywell Swings to Profit

Honeywell International swung to a profit in the fourth quarter as the industrial conglomerate continued to see strong demand in its U.S. defense, warehouse automation and aerospace businesses.

KKR Reports Fourth-Quarter Loss

KKR swung to a loss in the fourth quarter amid market turmoil and the value of its private-equity portfolio fell 3.6%.

Mining Mogul Agarwal Sells Rights to Large Anglo American Stake

Mining mogul Anil Agarwal has sold the rights to a large stake in Anglo American to Vedanta, the Indian resources group in which he is the majority owner.