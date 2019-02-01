1MDB Scandal Could Hit Pay for Goldman Execs, Including Lloyd Blankfein

Goldman Sachs could withhold millions of dollars in pay from former chief Lloyd Blankfein because of the scandal around a corrupt Malaysian investment fund.

Duke Energy Broke Rules Designed to Keep Electric Grid Safe

Duke Energy faces a record $10 million fine from federal authorities for serious and pervasive violations of rules designed to keep the nation's electric system safe from physical and cyber attacks, according to a filing.

Inspectors of Collapsed Brazilian Dam Had Close Ties to Its Owner

The German company that certified the safety of a Brazilian dam that collapsed last week, killing at least 110 people, has worked as both a consultant and an independent safety evaluator for Vale, the dam's owner, raising questions among experts over potential conflicts of interest.

Foxconn to Stick With Wisconsin Manufacturing Plant

Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple, said it has decided go ahead with the construction of a liquid-crystal display factory in Wisconsin, two days after saying building such a plant would be economically unfeasible.

Products Yanked from Amazon in India as New Rules Take Effect

Thousands of items were pulled from Amazon's India website-the first direct impact from the country's new e-commerce rules. Walmart's Flipkart is also scrambling to figure out what it needs to do to comply.

Wells Fargo Breaks Down Internal Audit Silos to Fend Off Scandals

Wells Fargo's 103-page business-standards report, released this week to address changes the bank has made in response to a string of scandals, revealed nuanced changes to the company's system of internal checks.

Cigna Expects Minimal Impact From Drug-Rebate Proposal

Cigna said a federal proposal that would curb rebates from drugmakers would have minimal impact on its results and offered conservative earnings guidance for 2019, the first year it will include the operations of Express Scripts.

Apple Apologizes for FaceTime Bug, Sets Fix for Next Week

Apple Inc. apologized for a security flaw in its FaceTime video-chat system and said a software fix is coming next week.

Danish Drugmaker Expects Higher Working Capital as Brexit Looms

"We have more than doubled our [U.K.] inventories," Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen said in an interview with CFO Journal on Friday. The Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company is currently storing 16 weeks of drug supply in the U.K. ahead of Britain's exit from the European Union on March 29.

Vice, BuzzFeed and the Reckoning for New-Media Companies

Vice Media's cut of 250 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, is the latest digital media retrenchment amid an increasingly difficult online-ad market and pressure from investors who expected red-hot returns.