Investigators Expected to Probe Deutsche Efforts to Shed Loan to Russian Bank

Congressional investigators expect the House Financial Services Committee to examine Deutsche Bank's efforts after the 2016 election to shed a loan it made to VTB Group, a large Russian state-owned bank.

Ford Kicks Off 2019 With Strong January

The Detroit auto maker is under pressure to boost its cash flow as concerns about the company's investment-grade rating and its ability to pay its current dividend are on the rise.

Deutsche Bank in Late 2016 Raced to Shed Loan It Made to Russian Bank VTB

Deutsche Bank raced in 2016 to shed a loan it had made to VTB Group that raised concerns inside the German lender about exposure to Russia, according to documents and people familiar with the matter.

Trump Organization Was Rebuffed for Loan by Deutsche Bank in 2016

Deutsche Bank turned down a loan request by the Trump Organization in 2016, as Donald Trump was seeking the Republican Party nomination, because of concerns about its exposure to the candidate and his affiliates.

FullBeauty and Charlotte Russe File for Bankruptcy

Plus-sized retailer FulBeauty is seeking approval of its prepackaged plan on Monday

'Game of Thrones' Hijacks Bud Light's Super Bowl Ad

The brewer allowed a 60-second Bud Light spot to double as a "Game of Thrones" promo and consented to sacrifice the Bud Knight, one of its most visible fictional pitchmen, who died violently in the ad.

Grubhub Still the Big Cheese in Online Food Delivery

Consumers are eating up Grubhub's offerings, but investors continue to turn up their noses at its shares. Their price should now be low enough to tempt them.

Japanese Tycoon Plans to Fly With SpaceX, but His Latest Projects Have Failed to Launch

Yusaku Maezawa, who bought the first ticket to fly around the moon on Elon Musk's SpaceX vehicle, is losing momentum on Earth. After years of rapid growth for his fashion e-commerce site, some big brands are backing away and competition from the likes of Amazon.com is rising.

Apple Doesn't Buy Low

Apple curbed its share buybacks considerably in the final three months of 2018. But the final quarter is when the stock needed help

1MDB Scandal Could Hit Pay for Goldman Execs, Including Lloyd Blankfein

Goldman Sachs could withhold millions of dollars in pay from former chief Lloyd Blankfein because of the scandal around a corrupt Malaysian investment fund.