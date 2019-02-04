Bill Gross Retiring From Janus

William "Bill" Gross, the legendary bond investor, co-founder of Pimco and most recently a portfolio manager at Janus, is retiring from Janus, the firm said.

Gannett Rejects Digital First Media's Buyout Offer

Gannett said its board of directors had unanimously rejected Digital First Media's offer to buy the USA Today publisher for $1.4 billion.

Investor Starboard Installs Its CEO as Papa John's Chairman

Activist investor Starboard Value is making a $200 million investment in Papa John's International, and its CEO Jeffrey Smith is becoming chairman of the troubled pizza chain.

Ultimate Software Agrees to Go Private

Private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman is taking publicly traded Ultimate Software private in a deal Ultimate said is valued at about $11 billion.

Match Won't Burn From Facebook's Heat

Match Group is betting love seekers will still pay up for privacy in their dating lives. Given Facebook's struggles over data leaks recently, that seems like a solid bet.

Clorox Beats Expectations on Earnings

Earnings at Clorox beat analysts' expectations but fell in the company's second quarter as the company recorded income tax expenses on continuing operations.

Novartis Backs Lutathera Pricing After Price-Gouging Accusations

Novartis plans to stand firm on the pricing of a cancer drug in the Netherlands despite accusations that it has abused orphan-drug rules to sharply raise the cost of the treatment, as the debate on drug pricing flares up on both sides of the Atlantic.

Alphabet's Investors Look for New Spark After Shares Fell in 2018

When Google parent Alphabet announces earnings, investors are looking for signs of life in areas like cloud computing, as advertising revenue is expected to keep humming.

Terrorist Attacks Show Rising Risks for Business in Somalia

The murder by an al Qaeda affiliate of a manager working for a Dubai-based port operator highlighted the risks of doing business in the war-ravaged nation.

Investigators Expected to Probe Deutsche Efforts to Shed Loan to Russian Bank

Congressional investigators expect the House Financial Services Committee to examine Deutsche Bank's efforts after the 2016 election to shed a loan it made to VTB Group, a large Russian state-owned bank.