News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/04/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Fox Executive Calls Netflix's Viewership Figures Misleading

21st Century Fox executive John Landgraf took issue with data Netflix recently released on viewership of its movies and series, saying the information creates a false impression of the streaming company's success. 

 
Google Parent Alphabet Posts Strong Revenue Growth

Alphabet posted sustained revenue growth in the fourth quarter, the latest indication of strong financial results in the technology world despite mounting public pressures. 

 
Three Crew Members Killed After Train Derailment in British Columbia

Three crew members on a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train were killed after a derailment involving up to 60 railcars in western Canada. 

 
Vale Says Order Closing Some Dams Will Halt 30 Million Tons of Iron-Ore Output Per Year

Brazilian iron-ore giant Vale said Monday that a court order forbidding the continued use of some of its dams will remove about 30 million metric tons of production per year. 

 
Slack Files Confidentially to Go Public With Direct Listing

Slack Technologies has filed confidential paperwork for its direct listing, setting it up to be the second major company to use the nontraditional method for its IPO. 

 
AB InBev Explores IPO for Asia Business

After years of swallowing up beer brands and loading up on debt, Anheuser-Busch InBev is looking to slim down and exploring a stock-market listing of its Asia business. 

 
Gannett Rejects Digital First Media's Buyout Offer

Gannett said its board of directors had unanimously rejected Digital First Media's offer to buy the USA Today publisher for $1.4 billion. 

 
Investor Starboard Installs Its CEO as Papa John's Chairman

Activist investor Starboard is making a $200 million investment in Papa John's International, and its CEO Jeffrey Smith is becoming chairman of the troubled pizza chain. 

 
Investor Group Buys Ultimate Software for $11 Billion

Private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman is taking publicly traded Ultimate Software private in a deal that offers a 19% premium to the company's Friday closing price. 

 
United Makes Changes After Review of Plane Stranded More Than 12 Hours

United is steering its pilots away from a remote Canadian airfield sometimes used for diverted planes two weeks after one of its jets marooned about 250 passengers there for hours.

