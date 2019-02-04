Island Bound: Southwest and FAA Race to Complete Approval for Hawaii Service

Southwest Airlines and air-safety regulators are scrambling to complete work that would allow the carrier to begin service between California and Hawaii, a key expansion priority for the low-cost carrier.

Sears and Creditors Spar at Sale Hearing

Lawyers for Sears Holdings Corp. and the company's unsecured creditors committee faced off in bankruptcy court over Edward Lampert's bid to keep the embattled retailer alive.

Google Runs Up Another Big Tab

Record research-and-development and capital-expenditure bills overshadowed strong growth in Alphabet's core business.

Dunkin' Image Refresh Enabled by Tech, Says IT and Strategy Chief

Jack Clare, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.'s chief information and strategy officer, is overseeing a $100 million test to outfit dozens of stores with new technology and a more modern design, and he's the driving force behind a transition to cloud services-both of which are aimed at helping the company stay competitive.

Chevron Names New Finance Chief in Management Shuffle

Chevron Corp. on Monday named Pierre Breber as chief financial officer amid a shift of senior executives.

Fox Executive Calls Netflix's Viewership Figures Misleading

21st Century Fox executive John Landgraf took issue with data Netflix recently released on viewership of its movies and series, saying the information creates a false impression of the streaming company's success.

Google Parent Alphabet Posts Strong Revenue Growth

Alphabet posted sustained revenue growth in the fourth quarter, the latest indication of strong financial results in the technology world despite mounting public pressures.

Three Crew Members Killed After Train Derailment in British Columbia

Three crew members on a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train were killed after a derailment involving up to 60 railcars in western Canada.

Blood-Pressure Medicine Will Be First Product for New Generic Drug Venture

A new venture to supply generic medicines says it will start with blood-pressure drug metoprolol, which has been hard to get.

Ratings Slump for Low-Scoring Super Bowl

Sunday's National Football League championship averaged 100.7 million viewers across CBS's TV and digital platforms, according to Nielsen, making it the least-watched Super Bowl since 2009.