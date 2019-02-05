Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/05/2019 | 01:16am EST
Google Parent Alphabet Posts Strong Revenue Growth

Alphabet posted sustained revenue growth in the fourth quarter, the latest indication of strong financial results in the technology world despite mounting public pressures. 

 
Sears and Creditors Spar at Sale Hearing

Lawyers for Sears Holdings Corp. and the company's unsecured creditors committee faced off in bankruptcy court over Edward Lampert's bid to keep the embattled retailer alive. 

 
Dunkin' Image Refresh Enabled by Tech, Says IT and Strategy Chief

Jack Clare, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.'s chief information and strategy officer, is overseeing a $100 million test to outfit dozens of stores with new technology and a more modern design, and he's the driving force behind a transition to cloud services-both of which are aimed at helping the company stay competitive. 

 
Chevron Names New Finance Chief in Management Shuffle

Chevron Corp. on Monday named Pierre Breber as chief financial officer amid a shift of senior executives. 

 
Fox Executive Calls Netflix's Viewership Figures Misleading

21st Century Fox executive John Landgraf took issue with data Netflix recently released on viewership of its movies and series, saying the information creates a false impression of the streaming company's success. 

 
Blood-Pressure Medicine Will Be First Product for New Generic Drug Venture

A new venture to supply generic medicines says it will start with blood-pressure drug metoprolol, which has been hard to get. 

 
Island Bound: Southwest and FAA Race to Complete Approval for Hawaii Service

Southwest Airlines and air-safety regulators are scrambling to complete work that would allow the carrier to begin service between California and Hawaii, a key expansion priority for the low-cost carrier. 

 
Three Crew Members Killed After Train Derailment in British Columbia

Three crew members on a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train were killed after a derailment involving up to 60 railcars in Canada. 

 
Ratings Slump for Low-Scoring Super Bowl

Sunday's National Football League championship averaged 100.7 million viewers across CBS's TV and digital platforms, according to Nielsen, making it the least-watched Super Bowl since 2009. 

 
Vale Says Order Closing Some Dams Will Halt 30 Million Tons of Iron-Ore Output Per Year

Brazilian iron-ore giant Vale said Monday that a court order forbidding the continued use of some of its dams will remove about 30 million metric tons of production per year.






