Goldman Plans Cuts in Commodities Trading as New CEO Digs In

Commodities trading at Goldman Sachs, once a huge moneymaker and a central part of the bank's DNA, is on the chopping block.

Viacom Posts Revenue Growth

Revenue at Viacom, the parent of Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, rose slightly in its latest quarter, reflecting its efforts to bolster other parts of its business beyond its cable networks.

Activist Bramson Steps Up Push for Barclays Board Seat

Activist Sherborne Investors has stepped up its campaign for a sweeping strategy shift at Barclays, applying for a place on the bank's board for Sherborne Chief Executive Edward Bramson.

Ralph Lauren's Revenue, Same-Store Sales Rise

Retailer Ralph Lauren raised its full-year sales outlook and posted stronger revenue in its latest period, helped by growth in Asia and Europe.

Agriculture Execs Say U.S.-China Trade Deal Nearing

Archer Daniels Midland, reporting its quarterly earnings, said it anticipates a trade deal in the months ahead will enable U.S. agricultural products to resume their normal flow to China by the end of 2019.

Blackstone Retreats From Africa Investment Plan

Blackstone Group, the world's largest private-equity firm, has pulled back on a plan to invest billions of dollars across Africa, the latest U.S. investor to temper its ambitions on the continent.

This Video-Chat App Wants to Be More Like Fortnite, Less Like Facebook

The video-chat app Houseparty has built a core audience among fickle teenagers. Now it must demonstrate that its business model can produce financial results as well.

BP Profit Soars, Fueled by Higher Output

BP tripled its annual earnings and swung to a fourth-quarter profit on increased output and higher crude prices, in line with other major oil companies that registered boosts on their balance sheets last year.

Saks Turns Prime Space Into a Handbag Emporium

Part of Saks Fifth Avenue's new plan to woo shoppers: $50,000 handbags. The luxury retailer on Tuesday unveiled at its Fifth Avenue flagship a remodeled ground floor, part of a $250 million renovation.

Angry Letters, Lawyers: Nissan, Renault Duel After Ghosn Arrest

Tensions stemming from the investigation into auto-industry titan Carlos Ghosn are hampering efforts at Renault and Nissan to shore up their alliance.