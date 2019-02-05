Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company

Apple said its head of retail, Angela Ahrendts, is leaving the company in April after joining the tech giant in 2014 from Burberry. She will be succeeded by Vice President of People Deirdre O'Brien.

Disney's Profit Falls Amid Streaming Push

Walt Disney's high-stakes bet on streaming drove up costs in the latest period, but profit and revenue still beat Wall Street targets.

Electronic Arts' Profit Rises But Executives Note Weakness

Electronic Arts swung to a profit in its latest quarter, although the videogame maker's executives noted the latest results fell short of internal expectations.

Snap's Revenue Jumps, Loss Narrows

Snap posted record revenue in its latest quarter and narrowed its loss considerably, as the social-media firm rode a boom in online advertising to inch closer to profitability.

Brazil Court Releases Vale, TÜV SÜD Employees in Dam Collapse Case

An appeals court ordered the release of three employees of Vale SA and two engineers working for Germany's TÜV SÜD that had been detained after a deadly dam spill at one of the Brazilian company's mines.

Texas Hospital Giants Cancel Plans to Merge

Two Texas hospital giants-Baylor Scott & White Health and Memorial Hermann Health System-called off their planned merger, the latest combination to get scuttled in the rapidly consolidating sector.

Activist Bramson Steps Up Push for Barclays Board Seat

Activist investor Edward Bramson stepped up a campaign for strategy change at Barclays by applying for a shareholder vote to put him on the bank's board.

Goldman Plans Cuts in Commodities Trading as New CEO Digs In

Commodities trading at Goldman Sachs, once a huge moneymaker and a central part of the bank's DNA, is on the chopping block.

Anadarko Hit By Rising Costs, Lower Oil Prices

Anadarko Petroleum boosted oil production in the fourth quarter, but prices fell, costs jumped and tax expenses weighed on results.

Ralph Lauren's Revenue, Same-Store Sales Rise

Retailer Ralph Lauren raised its full-year sales outlook and posted stronger revenue in its latest period, helped by growth in Asia and Europe.