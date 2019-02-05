Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company

Apple said its head of retail, Angela Ahrendts, is leaving the company in April after joining the tech giant in 2014 from Burberry. She will be succeeded by Vice President of People Deirdre O'Brien. 

 
Disney Offers Fresh Details on Plans for Digital Future

Walt Disney's high-stakes bet on streaming drove up costs in the latest period, but profit and revenue still beat Wall Street targets. 

 
Electronic Arts Ran Into a Wall in Holiday Quarter

Shares of Electronic Arts tumbled more than 17% after the videogame maker swung to a profit but reported revenue for the holiday quarter shy of its already reduced forecast. 

 
Snap's Revenue Jumps, Loss Narrows

Snap posted record revenue in its latest quarter and narrowed its loss considerably, as the social-media firm rode a boom in online advertising to inch closer to profitability. 

 
Brazil Court Releases Vale, TÜV SÜD Employees in Dam Collapse Case

An appeals court ordered the release of three employees of Vale SA and two engineers working for Germany's TÜV SÜD that had been detained after a deadly dam spill at one of the Brazilian company's mines. 

 
Oaktree Distressed-Debt Funds Turned Negative Amid Fourth-Quarter Selloff

Oaktree Capital Management, one of the biggest distressed-debt investors in the world, saw returns on its biggest funds turn negative in the fourth quarter, though less so than the broader markets. 

 
Steel Group Urges Tariffs on Building Products

The American Institute of Steel Construction has accused Canadian, Mexican and Chinese structural-steel producers of dumping products in the U.S. at below the cost of making them. 

 
Senate Panel Eyes Nomination of Fannie, Freddie Overseer Next Week

Senate lawmakers are expected as early as next week to consider the nomination of Mark Calabria, a critic of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to the post responsible for overseeing the housing-finance companies. 

 
Texas Hospital Giants Cancel Plans to Merge

Two Texas hospital giants-Baylor Scott & White Health and Memorial Hermann Health System-called off their planned merger, the latest combination to get scuttled in the rapidly consolidating sector. 

 
Activist Bramson Steps Up Push for Barclays Board Seat

Activist investor Edward Bramson stepped up a campaign for strategy change at Barclays by applying for a shareholder vote to put him on the bank's board.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:00pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on President Trump's State of the Union Address
PU
11:00pTrump Seeks to Reset Debate Over Border Wall in State of the Union -- 4th Update
DJ
10:59pU.S.' Mnuchin, Lighthizer to hold talks next week in China - sources
RE
10:49pU.S.' Mnuchin, Lighthizer to hold talks next week in China - sources
RE
10:32pChina says U.S. report on its WTO compliance lacks factual basis
RE
10:10pIndian rupee the 'whipping boy', but to dodge record low
RE
10:05pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Nelson Fire
PU
09:59pJudge pauses lawsuits against cryptocurrency company Quadriga
RE
09:57p1970s-era musicians sue Sony, UMG to reclaim song rights
RE
09:45pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Financial statistics of japan 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : ABC and parks boost Disney profit above forecasts
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
4SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : books quarterly profit jump, points to 5G-driven growth
5APPLE : Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.