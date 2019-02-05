Log in
02/05/2019
Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company

Apple said its head of retail, Angela Ahrendts, is leaving the company in April after joining the tech giant in 2014 from Burberry. She will be succeeded by Vice President of People Deirdre O'Brien. 

 
Disney Offers Fresh Details on Plans for Digital Future

Walt Disney's high-stakes bet on streaming drove up costs in the latest period, but profit and revenue still beat Wall Street targets. 

 
Electronic Arts Ran Into a Wall in Holiday Quarter

Shares of Electronic Arts tumbled more than 17% after the videogame maker swung to a profit but reported revenue for the holiday quarter shy of its already reduced forecast. 

 
Snap's Revenue Jumps, Loss Narrows

Snap posted record revenue in its latest quarter and narrowed its loss considerably, as the social-media firm rode a boom in online advertising to inch closer to profitability. 

 
Oaktree Distressed-Debt Funds Turned Negative Amid Fourth-Quarter Selloff

Oaktree Capital Management, one of the biggest distressed-debt investors in the world, saw returns on its biggest funds turn negative in the fourth quarter, though less so than the broader markets. 

 
Chinese State Media Giant CGTN Registers as Foreign Agent in U.S.

A leading Chinese state-run media organization has registered as a foreign agent under orders from the Justice Department, as the Trump administration cracks down on Chinese government-led activities in the U.S. 

 
Brazil Court Releases Vale, TÜV SÜD Employees in Dam Collapse Case

An appeals court ordered the release of three employees of Vale SA and two engineers working for Germany's TÜV SÜD that had been detained after a deadly dam spill at one of the Brazilian company's mines. 

 
Steel Group Urges Tariffs on Building Products

The American Institute of Steel Construction has accused Canadian, Mexican and Chinese structural-steel producers of dumping products in the U.S. at below the cost of making them. 

 
Senate Panel Eyes Nomination of Fannie, Freddie Overseer Next Week

Senate lawmakers are expected as early as next week to consider the nomination of Mark Calabria, a critic of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to the post responsible for overseeing the housing-finance companies. 

 
Shutterfly's CEO to Leave, Committee to Review Strategic Alternatives

Digital-photo company Shutterfly Inc. on Tuesday surprised investors with news that its chief executive was leaving and that it was exploring business options, following an early acquisition approach that didn't pan out.

