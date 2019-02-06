Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/06/2019 | 03:16pm EST
A Common Foe as Videogame Stocks Stumble: 'Fortnite'

Videogame stocks tumbled after two of the industry's biggest publishers showed how difficult it is to escape the long shadow of "Fortnite." 

 
New York Times Adds 265,000 Digital Subscribers, Posts Profit

New York Times added 265,000 digital subscribers in the fourth quarter, its largest gain since the period immediately following the 2016 presidential election, and reported net income of $55.2 million. 

 
Ad Spending Cuts by U.S. Consumer Giants Hit Publicis

Publicis said cutbacks in ad spending from consumer-goods giants in the U.S. weighed on its fourth-quarter sales, but the French advertising giant is banking on a host of recent new business wins to buoy its performance in 2019. 

 
Wall Street Underwriter KBW Is Trying to Halt AmTrust Delisting Plan

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods is suing AmTrust Financial, claiming that its plan to delist nearly $1.2 billion of preferred stock and notes would damage KBW's reputation as the issues' underwriter and harm retail investors. 

 
J.C. Penney to Stop Selling Major Appliances

J.C. Penney Co. said it would stop selling major appliances and cut back sharply on selling furniture, turning its stores' focus to higher-margin areas like apparel and soft home furnishings. 

 
Glaxo Focuses on Cancer Drugs to Restock Pipeline

GlaxoSmithKline said it expects profit to fall this year as it boosts spending on developing new cancer drugs and faces generic competition for its best-selling inhaler product for the first time. 

 
GM Leans on U.S. Truck Buyers to Counter Weakness in China

General Motors said its fourth-quarter operating profit dropped 8%, as strong sales in its home U.S. market were offset by weaker results in China. 

 
SoftBank's Vision Fund Is Rapidly Running Low on Cash

Japan's SoftBank, which took the investment world by storm two years ago with the start of its nearly $100 billion Vision Fund, has spent around half of that amount, company filings showed. 

 
Tesla Cuts the Model 3 Price Again

Tesla cut the price of its Model 3 sedan again, bringing the sticker price down to $42,900, and Chief Executive Elon Musk said with remaining credits and fuel savings the electric car's 'starting cost' is now about $35,000. 

 
U.K. Construction Firm Seeks to Avoid Collapse With Debt-Reduction Plan

U.K. services-and-construction company Interserve struck an agreement to reduce its debt, a move that would hand over control to its lenders and nearly wipe out existing shareholders, some of whom are now seeking to remove the company's management.

