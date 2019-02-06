Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 07:16pm EST
MetLife, Prudential Log Fourth-Quarter Profit Decline

Both insurers were hit by U.S. tax impacts that boosted their earnings a year ago. 

 
Keep Swiping Right on Match

Match marries Tinder and Hinge to tackle a younger dating demographic. 

 
Chipotle Mexican Grill's Quarterly Results Beat Projections

Chipotle Mexican Grill's menu and restaurant investments paid off, driving better-than-expected sales and margin improvements in its fourth quarter. 

 
Inspectors of Vale Dam in Brazil Issued Warning Before Collapse

Inspectors of a Brazilian mining-waste dam whose collapse killed at least 150 people last month warned the structure's owner that it would be at high risk of failure if it didn't drain water properly. 

 
A Common Foe as Videogame Stocks Stumble: 'Fortnite'

Videogame stocks tumbled after two of the industry's biggest publishers showed how difficult it is to escape the long shadow of "Fortnite." 

 
New York Times Adds 265,000 Digital Subscribers, Posts Profit

New York Times added 265,000 digital subscribers in the fourth quarter, its largest gain since the period immediately following the 2016 presidential election, and reported net income of $55.2 million. 

 
Ad Spending Cuts by U.S. Consumer Giants Hit Publicis

Publicis said cutbacks in ad spending from consumer-goods companies in the U.S. weighed on its fourth-quarter sales, but the French advertising giant is banking on a host of recent new business wins to buoy its performance in 2019. 

 
Wall Street Underwriter KBW Is Trying to Halt AmTrust Delisting Plan

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods is suing AmTrust Financial, claiming that its plan to delist nearly $1.2 billion of preferred stock and notes would damage KBW's reputation as the issues' underwriter and harm retail investors. 

 
J.C. Penney to Stop Selling Major Appliances

J.C. Penney Co. said it would stop selling major appliances and cut back sharply on selling furniture, turning its stores' focus to higher-margin areas like apparel and soft home furnishings. 

 
Glaxo Focuses on Cancer Drugs to Restock Pipeline

GlaxoSmithKline said it expects profit to fall this year as it boosts spending on developing new cancer drugs and faces generic competition for its best-selling inhaler product for the first time.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12pPowell Lauds Fed's 'Precious' Independence From Politics
DJ
08:07pU.S. oil prices dip on rising crude inventories, record output
RE
08:02pDOLLAR INDEX : Aussie under pressure after RBA's dovish shift, yen firmer
RE
07:58pIrish consumer sentiment lifted by post-Christmas sales, jobs news
RE
07:57pUK house builders show caution as Brexit approaches - NHBC
RE
07:57pBrexit, global slowdown to weigh on Bank of England
RE
07:53pFed's Powell repeats that U.S. economy is in 'a good place'
RE
07:53pAsian shares doze in data lull, New Zealand dollar takes a dive
RE
07:18pDollar's shine dulling, but other side not much brighter - Reuters poll
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2APPLE : WEAK U.S. PROFIT PICTURE MAY NOT BE SO BAD: Credit Suisse
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Is this the final hurdle for immunotherapy?
4CLONTARF ENERGY PLC : CLONTARF ENERGY : Bolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projects
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : GM Cruise chief could earn $179 million in long-term incentives

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.