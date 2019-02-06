Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/06/2019 | 11:16pm EST
MetLife, Prudential Log Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines

Both insurers were hit by U.S. tax impacts that boosted their earnings a year ago. 

 
Sonos Shares Slide Following News of CFO's Departure

Shares of speaker company Sonos Inc. tumbled in after-hours trading Wednesday following the announcement that Chief Financial Officer Michael Giannetto plans to retire. 

 
Keep Swiping Right on Match

Match marries Tinder and Hinge to tackle a younger dating demographic. 

 
Chipotle Mexican Grill's Quarterly Results Beat Projections

Chipotle Mexican Grill's menu and restaurant investments paid off, driving better-than-expected sales and margin improvements in its fourth quarter. 

 
Inspectors of Vale Dam in Brazil Issued Warning Before Collapse

Inspectors of a Brazilian mining-waste dam whose collapse killed at least 150 people last month warned the structure's owner that it would be at high risk of failure if it didn't drain water properly. 

 
A Common Foe as Videogame Stocks Stumble: 'Fortnite'

Videogame stocks tumbled after two of the industry's biggest publishers showed how difficult it is to escape the long shadow of "Fortnite." 

 
Spending by SoftBank Vision Fund Raises Need for More Cash

SoftBank has spent at least half of its nearly $100 billion Vision Fund in less than two years, increasing the pressure to raise more money if the world's biggest tech investor wants to maintain that pace. 

 
U.K. Construction Firm Seeks to Avoid Collapse With Debt-Reduction Plan

U.K. services-and-construction company Interserve struck an agreement to reduce its debt, a move that would hand over control to its lenders and nearly wipe out existing shareholders, some of whom are now seeking to remove the company's management. 

 
Korea's Mega-Merger of Shipyards Set to Dominate Global Shipbuilding

The proposed merger of Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering would create a behemoth with 20% of global orders for new ships, and a bigger share of the market for LNG carriers rerouting energy markets. 

 
New York Times Adds 265,000 Digital Subscribers, Posts Profit

New York Times added 265,000 digital subscribers in the fourth quarter, its largest gain since the period immediately following the 2016 presidential election, and reported net income of $55.2 million.

