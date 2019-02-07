Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/07/2019 | 05:16am EST
MetLife, Prudential Log Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines

Both insurers were hit by U.S. tax impacts that boosted their earnings a year ago. 

 
Sonos Shares Slide Following News of CFO's Departure

Shares of speaker company Sonos Inc. tumbled in after-hours trading Wednesday following the announcement that Chief Financial Officer Michael Giannetto plans to retire. 

 
To Reduce Wildfires, PG&E to Pull Plug on Customers

PG&E may black out a larger swath of its California service area during wildfire conditions as it tries to limit the risk of its equipment starting deadly blazes. 

 
Keep Swiping Right on Match

Match marries Tinder and Hinge to tackle a younger dating demographic. 

 
Chipotle Mexican Grill's Quarterly Results Beat Projections

Chipotle Mexican Grill's menu and restaurant investments paid off, driving better-than-expected sales and margin improvements in its fourth quarter. 

 
Inspectors of Vale Dam in Brazil Issued Warning Before Collapse

Inspectors of a Brazilian mining-waste dam whose collapse killed at least 150 people last month warned the structure's owner that it would be at high risk of failure if it didn't drain water properly. 

 
Ad Spending Cuts by U.S. Consumer Giants Hit Publicis

Publicis said cutbacks in ad spending from consumer-goods companies in the U.S. weighed on its fourth-quarter sales, but the French advertising giant is banking on a host of recent new business wins to buoy its performance in 2019. 

 
A Common Foe as Videogame Stocks Stumble: 'Fortnite'

Videogame stocks tumbled after two of the industry's biggest publishers showed how difficult it is to escape the long shadow of "Fortnite." 

 
Spending by SoftBank Vision Fund Raises Need for More Cash

SoftBank has spent at least half of its nearly $100 billion Vision Fund in less than two years, increasing the pressure to raise more money if the world's biggest tech investor wants to maintain that pace. 

 
U.K. Construction Firm Seeks to Avoid Collapse With Debt-Reduction Plan

U.K. services-and-construction company Interserve struck an agreement to reduce its debt, a move that would hand over control to its lenders and nearly wipe out existing shareholders, some of whom are now seeking to remove the company's management.

