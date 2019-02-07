High-Speed Trader Virtu's Profit Quadruples as Volatility Returns

Profit surged at high-speed trader Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter, thanks to the wild volatility of recent months in the stock market.

Philip Morris 4Q Results Top Analysts' Views

Philip Morris International said profit rose in the fourth quarter as the company dealt with favorable pricing mix, lower tax rate and interest expenses and rising global in-market sales of heated tobacco units.

U.S. Pension Insurer Backs Lampert's Bid to Buy Sears

Sears Holdings Chairman Eddie Lampert won the support of the U.S. government's pension backstop for his $5 billion buyout proposal, a critical vote in his favor as he vies with other creditors who want Sears liquidated.

Woody Allen Sues Amazon Studios, Claiming Breach of Contract

Filmmaker Woody Allen sued Amazon Studios, claiming breach of contract for refusing to distribute his most recent movie "A Rainy Day in New York" and terminating a four-picture production and distribution deal without cause.

T-Mobile Continues to Poach Customers, Push Sprint Merger

T-Mobile US Chief John Legere said his company still expects to seal its merger deal with rival Sprint in the first half of this year.

Amazon Invests in Driverless Startup Aurora

Amazon has invested in high-profile autonomous-vehicle startup Aurora, giving the online retailer insight into the fast-developing world of driverless cars as it navigates its growing logistics operation.

BB&T to Buy SunTrust in Largest Bank Deal Since the Financial Crisis

BB&T is buying SunTrust Banks in a merger which, valued at about $66 billion, would create the sixth-largest U.S. retail bank.

Caught on Tape: Herbalife Executive Told Colleague to Ignore Expense Limits

Richard Goudis resigned last month as chief executive of Herbalife after comments he made years ago about bypassing internal accounting policies recently ended up in the hands of federal investigators, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kellogg's Brand Investments Temper Profit

Kellogg said investments in new snacks and cereals are improving sales at the expense of profit. Comparable sales in North America fell 2% in the fourth quarter, but the company expects a rise in sales this year.

Twitter's Push for Healthier Discourse Lifts Revenue, Hurts User Growth

Twitter reported record quarterly revenue and its first full year of profitability, signs that its efforts to promote healthy interactions on the social-media platform appear to be working.