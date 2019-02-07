News Corp Swings to Profit in Quarter

News Corp swung to a profit and posted a substantial gain in revenue in the December quarter, helped by the consolidation of earnings from its Australian television assets.

Digital First to Attempt an Overhaul of Gannett Board

Digital First Media, the hedge-fund-backed newspaper chain whose takeover bid for Gannett was rejected, is preparing for a proxy fight to remake the publisher's board.

Bankruptcy Judge Says He Will Approve Lampert Purchase of Sears

A bankruptcy judge said he would approve Edward Lampert's bid to purchase Sears Holdings, a decision that will keep the doors open at more than 400 stores and see 45,000 people keep their jobs.

Wells Fargo Outages Hit Online and Mobile Banking

Wells Fargo said it experienced systems failures from a shutdown at one of its facilities that have left customers unable to access online banking and mobile applications.

Mattel Swings to Profit, Helped by Cutting Costs

Stronger sales of Barbie and Hot Wheels products and efforts to cut costs helped Mattel Inc. deliver its second consecutive quarterly profit and soundly beating Wall Street's estimates.

Motorola Beats Expectations for 4Q Sales, Profit

Motorola Solutions said demand for equipment and related services led to sales growth in the fourth quarter, helping the company generate better-than-expected revenue and earnings.

Aramco Courts U.S. Investors Ahead of Debt Sale

Saudi Aramco executives traveled to the U.S. this week to court investors ahead of a potential $10 billion bond sale, reviving an idea to partially fund the acquisition of Saudi Arabia's national petrochemical firm.

Postmates Files for IPO

Delivery company Postmates Inc. has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, the company said Thursday.

Zurich Annual Net Profit Rises

Zurich Insurance Group's net profit for 2018 rose 24% despite wildfires and hurricanes in the U.S.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Reports Higher Profit, Beats Expectations

The media company reported a profit of $191.8 million, or $2.04 cents a share, compared with $32.8 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.67 a share.