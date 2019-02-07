Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Accuses Tabloid of Attempted Blackmail

Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post and founder of Amazon.com Inc., accused National Enquirer-parent American Media Inc. of trying to blackmail him.

News Corp Swings to Profit in Quarter

News Corp swung to a profit and posted a substantial gain in revenue in the December quarter, helped by the consolidation of earnings from its Australian television assets.

Wells Fargo Outages Hit Online and Mobile Banking

Wells Fargo said it experienced systems failures from a shutdown at one of its facilities that have left customers unable to access online banking and mobile applications.

Digital First to Attempt an Overhaul of Gannett Board

Digital First Media, the hedge-fund-backed newspaper chain whose takeover bid for Gannett was rejected, is preparing for a proxy fight to remake the publisher's board.

Bankruptcy Judge Says He Will Approve Lampert Purchase of Sears

A bankruptcy judge said he would approve Edward Lampert's bid to purchase Sears Holdings, a decision that will keep the doors open at more than 400 stores and see 45,000 people keep their jobs.

Sequoia to Boost Figma's Valuation to $400 Million With New Funding

Startup Figma Inc. is raising a new round of funding that will boost its valuation to $400 million, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Mattel Swings to Profit, Helped by Cutting Costs

Stronger sales of Barbie and Hot Wheels products and efforts to cut costs helped Mattel Inc. deliver its second consecutive quarterly profit and soundly beating Wall Street's estimates.

Motorola Beats Expectations for 4Q Sales, Profit

Motorola Solutions said demand for equipment and related services led to sales growth in the fourth quarter, helping the company generate better-than-expected revenue and earnings.

Danske Bank Faces French Money-Laundering Probe

Danske Bank said it was placed under formal investigation by a judge in France over suspicions of money laundering related to terminated business at its Estonian branch.

Turkish Subsidiary Hid Iranian Activity from U.S. Parent, Treasury Says

Kollmorgen Corp., the Radford, Va.-based maker of motors and automation platforms, bought the Turkish affiliate, Elsim Electrotechnical Systems AS, in March 2013. Elsim continued to do business in Iran for two years after the deal, despite Kollmorgen's efforts to get Elsim to comply with U.S. sanctions regulations, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.