Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Accuses Tabloid of Attempted Blackmail

Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post and founder of Amazon.com Inc., accused National Enquirer-parent American Media Inc. of trying to blackmail him. 

 
News Corp Swings to Profit in Quarter

News Corp swung to a profit and posted a substantial gain in revenue in the December quarter, helped by the consolidation of earnings from its Australian television assets. 

 
Wells Fargo Outages Hit Online and Mobile Banking

Wells Fargo said it experienced systems failures from a shutdown at one of its facilities that have left customers unable to access online banking and mobile applications. 

 
Digital First to Attempt an Overhaul of Gannett Board

Digital First Media, the hedge-fund-backed newspaper chain whose takeover bid for Gannett was rejected, is preparing for a proxy fight to remake the publisher's board. 

 
Bankruptcy Judge Says He Will Approve Lampert Purchase of Sears

A bankruptcy judge said he would approve Edward Lampert's bid to purchase Sears Holdings, a decision that will keep the doors open at more than 400 stores and see 45,000 people keep their jobs. 

 
Sequoia to Boost Figma's Valuation to $400 Million With New Funding

Startup Figma Inc. is raising a new round of funding that will boost its valuation to $400 million, according to two people familiar with the matter. 

 
Mattel Swings to Profit, Helped by Cutting Costs

Stronger sales of Barbie and Hot Wheels products and efforts to cut costs helped Mattel Inc. deliver its second consecutive quarterly profit and soundly beating Wall Street's estimates. 

 
Motorola Beats Expectations for 4Q Sales, Profit

Motorola Solutions said demand for equipment and related services led to sales growth in the fourth quarter, helping the company generate better-than-expected revenue and earnings. 

 
Danske Bank Faces French Money-Laundering Probe

Danske Bank said it was placed under formal investigation by a judge in France over suspicions of money laundering related to terminated business at its Estonian branch. 

 
Turkish Subsidiary Hid Iranian Activity from U.S. Parent, Treasury Says

Kollmorgen Corp., the Radford, Va.-based maker of motors and automation platforms, bought the Turkish affiliate, Elsim Electrotechnical Systems AS, in March 2013. Elsim continued to do business in Iran for two years after the deal, despite Kollmorgen's efforts to get Elsim to comply with U.S. sanctions regulations, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/07Japan's modest household spending, wages growth point to fragile outlook
RE
02/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/07Oil falls on economic slowdown, but OPEC output cuts offer some support
RE
02/07DOLLAR INDEX : gains as growth worry sparks flight to safety; Aussie weakens
RE
02/07Japan investors favour U.S., some euro zone debt in December
RE
02/07India inflation seen speeding up in Jan but still below target
RE
02/07Asia stocks fall on renewed anxiety over trade, growth risks
RE
02/07Asia stocks fall on renewed anxiety over trade, growth risks
RE
02/07Sony stock perks up after first-ever share buyback announcement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J becomes first drugmaker to add prices to television ads
5EXCLUSIVE: Dell explores sale of cybersecurity company SecureWorks - sources
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.