Carlyle Explores $1 Billion Sale of Taxi Firm Addison Lee

U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group is eyeing the possible sale of Addison Lee in a deal that could value the London-based taxi company at around $1.04 billion.

Huawei Says U.K. Software Issues Will Take Years to Fix

In a response to concerns over discrepancies in software flagged by a U.K. lab, the Chinese telecom giant also said that its board of directors has signed off on a companywide overhaul of its software engineering.

Amazon CEO Bezos Accuses Tabloid of Attempted Blackmail

Jeff Bezos, owner of the Washington Post and founder of Amazon.com, accused National Enquirer parent American Media of trying to blackmail him by threatening to release embarrassing photos of the tech tycoon.

Brazil's Vale Evacuates Hundreds Over Safety Fears at Another Dam

Brazil's Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, said it is removing 500 residents from a rural town near a dam containing mining waste in Minas Gerais state.

Beauty Stocks May Struggle to Keep Turning Heads

Makeup companies have been outliers during a subdued earnings season for the consumer sector. Their glossy valuations will take work to maintain, though.

Japan Inc. Finds a New Use for Cash-Giving It Back to Investors

SoftBank's recent tech investments may have had a mixed record, but this week it managed to turn $5.5 billion into $15 billion in just one day-simply by announcing a plan to buy its own stock. Other Japanese companies should take note.

Don't Let Uber and Lyft Take You for a Ride

This year's most anticipated IPOs will hinge on whether investors believe the ride-hailing companies can stop burning money.

Elliott Questions Pernod's New Goals

Elliott Management said Pernod Ricard's targets could be more ambitious, heightening a war of word between the activist fund and Pernod's chief Alexandre Ricard.

News Corp Swings to Quarterly Profit

News Corp swung to a profit and posted a substantial gain in revenue in the December quarter, helped by the consolidation of earnings from its Australian television assets.

Wells Fargo Outages Hit Online and Mobile Banking

Wells Fargo said it experienced systems failures from a shutdown at one of its facilities that have left customers unable to access online banking and mobile applications.