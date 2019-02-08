Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/08/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Wells Fargo Outage Hits Paychecks of Some Customers

A systems problem that affected Wells Fargo's online and mobile banking platforms Thursday caused some customers to be unable to see the direct deposit of their paychecks. The bank says the issue has been corrected. 

 
Sprint Accuses AT&T of False Advertising of 5G Service

Sprint Corp. has sued AT&T Inc. over a branding campaign that it says falsely tells customers they are receiving 5G service on their smartphones, escalating marketing wars between carriers over the next generation of wireless networks. 

 
Bezos Accuses Tabloid of Blackmail; Publisher Says It Acted Lawfully

Jeff Bezos accused National Enquirer parent American Media of trying to blackmail him. The publisher said it acted lawfully in the reporting of the Bezos story but that it will investigate the claims. 

 
23andMe's Growth Slows

Consumer genetics-testing company 23andMe's sales growth was hit by privacy concerns last year, its chief executive said, at the same time touting the company's drug development pipeline that she hopes will power its next phase. 

 
Singapore Police Search Wirecard's Offices

Shares of Wirecard fell 16% in Frankfurt after Singapore police searched the German payments company's offices in the city-state as part of an investigation into potential accounting irregularities. 

 
Mattel, Hasbro Stung by Collapse of Toys 'R' Us

Hasbro and Mattel both posted steep quarterly sales declines across most of their toy portfolios as last year's liquidation of Toys "R" Us disrupted the key holiday season. 

 
Arconic Plans to Break Itself Apart

Aluminum-parts manufacturer Arconic plans to spin off one of its two main units after rejecting a $10 billion offer for the entire company and replacing its chief executive. 

 
Carlyle Explores $1 Billion Sale of Taxi Firm Addison Lee

U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group is eyeing the possible sale of Addison Lee in a deal that could value the London-based taxi company at around $1.04 billion. 

 
Huawei Says U.K. Software Issues Will Take Years to Fix

In a response to concerns over discrepancies in software flagged by a U.K. lab, the Chinese telecom giant also said that its board of directors has signed off on a companywide overhaul of its software engineering. 

 
Brazil's Vale Evacuates Hundreds Over Safety Fears at Another Dam

Brazil's Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, said it is removing 500 residents from a rural town near a dam containing mining waste in Minas Gerais state.

