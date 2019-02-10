Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/10/2019 | 11:16pm EST
U.S. Campaign Against Huawei Faces Challenge in Eastern Europe

Governments in Europe's east, which have been courted by Beijing and promised investments, debate whether or not to ban Chinese tech giant Huawei. 

 
Attorney for Tabloid Publisher Says Jeff Bezos Wasn't Blackmailed

An attorney for the chief executive of American Media countered allegations that the publisher of the National Enquirer tried to pressure the Amazon CEO with the release of embarrassing photos. 

 
Boeing and Regulators Delay Jetliner Fixes Prompted by Lion Air Crash

Engineering and regulatory complications are expected to delay safety fixes covering hundreds of Boeing 737 MAX jets until at least April. 

 
Vale Denied Having 'Upstream' Dams Ahead of Deadly Accident

Vale had denied owning the sort of mine-waste dam that collapsed last month and killed at least 150 people at one of its old mines in Brazil, underscoring the industry's reluctance to disclose information about such structures. 

 
Prosecutors Weigh Whether National Enquirer Violated Earlier Agreement

Federal prosecutors are examining whether the National Enquirer's dealings with Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos violated a nonprosecution agreement the tabloid's publisher signed last year. 

 
'The Lego Movie 2' Collapses at the Box Office

Hollywood looked to "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" to help it recover from a dismal January at the box office, but the Warner Bros. franchise failed to deliver. 

 
Tesla Is Cranking Out Model 3s-Now It Has to Service Them

Tesla Model 3 owners face unusually long waits for repairs, a drawback to being a customer of an upstart company that has built a coveted luxury brand but is still learning some of the basics. 

 
Prepare to Pay More for Diapers, Clorox and Cat Litter

Makers of household staples started raising prices last year on diapers, toilet paper and trash bags to offset higher commodity costs and boost profits. Executives are promising to raise even more prices this year. 

 
Google Watching Its Cable Bills

Google parent Alphabet has been substantially slashing capital expenditures for its Other Bets segment that includes Google Fiber, the internet giant's stab at being a cable provider. 

 
Fortnite-Marshmello Mashup Showcases New Avenues for Games, Music

The videogame "Fornite" for 10 minutes put away its guns and transported players to a live virtual performance by Marshmello, in a pop-culture mashup that spoke not only to the game's popularity but to its potential as a stage for all kinds of entertainment.

