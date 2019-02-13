Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/13/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Driverless Car Data Shows Robots Still Need Humans

New California state records show driverless car companies are making progress but are still relying on human safety operators to take control of the wheel at times. 

 
SEC Rejects Capital Plan by Options Clearinghouse

The SEC rejected Options Clearing's plan to boost cash reserves, dealing a blow to what had been one of the clearing firm's key initiatives since the financial crisis. 

 
Yelp Reads Its Own Reviews

The company's new action plan looks a lot like activist investor SQN's. 

 
AIG Narrows Losses in Fourth Quarter

American International Group's fourth-quarter loss narrowed as the insurance conglomerate benefited from the absence of a year-earlier tax adjustment. 

 
Cisco Evades Trade Fallout as Revenue, Profit Rise

Cisco Systems boosted its quarterly dividend and stock buyback program following a strong quarter in which revenue growth beat Wall Street targets. 

 
Google to Invest $13 Billion in U.S. Data Centers, Offices

Google is planning to spend $13 billion this year on data centers and offices across the U.S., Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said. 

 
T-Mobile's Sprint Takeover Comes Under New Attack

The leaders of the country's No. 3 and No. 4 largest cellphone carriers defended their planned merger against new attacks from labor groups and advocates for rural wireless customers who said the tie-up would hurt competition. 

 
Former Apple Lawyer Charged With Insider Trading

The former Apple executive who enforced the company's insider-trading policies was charged criminally with violating those rules by allegedly dumping over $10 million in stock before the company announced it missed a metric for iPhone sales. 

 
Wells Fargo Asset Management Names Global Head of ESG

Wells Fargo Asset Management said it appointed Hannah Skeates global head of environmental, social and governance. 

 
New Barrick Gold CEO Discusses Possibilities for Miner

Barrick Gold favors a partnership with rival Newmont Mining to combine ore processing operations at some gold mines in Nevada, Barrick CEO Mark Bristow said in an interview.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aBorder-Security Funding Deal Nears a Vote -- 4th Update
DJ
12:16aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : National Resources Statement outlines a blueprint for success
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/13China Exports +9.1% in January, Beating Expectations -- Update
DJ
02/13Oil prices rise on Sino-American trade hopes, upbeat China data
RE
02/13Asia shares cautious, seeking Sino-U.S. clarity
RE
02/13U.S.-China trade talks move to higher level as deadline looms
RE
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/13Dollar higher as euro sags; Aussie firms on China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
