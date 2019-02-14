Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 01:16am EST
Airbus Will Stop Building Its A380 Superjumbo Jet

Airbus pulled the plug on its A380 superjumbo jet airliner after Emirates airline, the biggest customer for the plane, cut its order in favor of smaller long-range jets. 

 
U.S. Hospital Owner Columbia Pacific Starts Sale of Asia Business

Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Management is trying to sell a collection of hospitals in Asia for close to $2 billion, with the first round of bids due by the end of March. 

 
Driverless Car Data Shows Robots Still Need Humans

New California state records show driverless car companies are making progress but are still relying on human safety operators to take control of the wheel at times. 

 
SEC Rejects Capital Plan by Options Clearinghouse

The SEC rejected Options Clearing's plan to boost cash reserves, dealing a blow to what had been one of the clearing firm's key initiatives since the financial crisis. 

 
Yelp Reads Its Own Reviews

The company's new action plan looks a lot like activist investor SQN's. 

 
AIG Narrows Losses in Fourth Quarter

American International Group's fourth-quarter loss narrowed as the insurance conglomerate benefited from the absence of a year-earlier tax adjustment. 

 
Cisco Evades Trade Fallout as Revenue, Profit Rise

Cisco Systems boosted its quarterly dividend and stock buyback program following a strong quarter in which revenue growth beat Wall Street targets. 

 
Google to Invest $13 Billion in U.S. Data Centers, Offices

Google is planning to spend $13 billion this year on data centers and offices across the U.S., Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said. 

 
T-Mobile's Sprint Takeover Comes Under New Attack

The leaders of the country's No. 3 and No. 4 largest cellphone carriers defended their planned merger against new attacks from labor groups and advocates for rural wireless customers who said the tie-up would hurt competition. 

 
Former Apple Lawyer Charged With Insider Trading

The former Apple executive who enforced the company's insider-trading policies was charged criminally with violating those rules by allegedly dumping over $10 million in stock before the company announced it missed a metric for iPhone sales.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55aFrench jobless rate falls to near ten-year low of 8.8 percent in fourth-quarter
RE
01:52aRenault sales and profits fall on diesel, currency setbacks
RE
01:50aThai central bank chief - Baht strength from current account surplus, not rate hike
RE
01:36aChina January trade data beats forecasts, but sustainability in doubt
RE
01:25aIndonesia seen again having big trade deficit in January - Reuters Poll
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:52aCryptocurrency traders protest Indonesia's new futures rules
RE
12:36aMalaysia's fourth-quarter GDP pace picks up after four quarters of slower growth
RE
12:30aBorder-Security Funding Deal Nears a Vote -- 4th Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
3CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus A380 - from European dream to white elephant
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK: Successful first half of 'Commerzbank 4.0' strategy - net result of EUR865m for 201..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.