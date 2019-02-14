Amazon Cancels HQ2 Plans in New York City

Amazon is abandoning plans for a headquarters in New York City after facing resistance from some local politicians who objected to giving the company billions of dollars in tax incentives.

Ant Financial to Acquire U.K.'s WorldFirst

Ant Financial Services, the world's most valuable financial-technology startup, is acquiring U.K.-based money-transfer company WorldFirst to boost its presence globally.

Airports Worried the A380 Was Too Big. Turns Out, That Wasn't The Problem.

When Airbus SE rolled out plans in 2000 to build the world's biggest passenger jet, skeptics warned it would be too heavy, too tall and too long for many airports.

Vivendi 2018 Net Profit Plunged on Telecom Italia Writedown

Vivendi's net profit plunged last year, a decline that the company attributed mainly to a steep writedown in the value of shares in Telecom Italia, in which Vivendi is a major shareholder.

Investors Need Proof AIG Has Changed

After yet another surprise increase in reserves, it will take time for investors to get comfortable with AIG.

Coca-Cola Expects Sales Growth to Slow in 2019

Coca-Cola reported slightly stronger-than-expected revenue in its latest quarter, boosted by demand for tea, coffee, water and sports drinks, but the beverage company expects sales will slow in 2019.

Nestlé's Revival Plan Starts to Pay Off

Nestlé reported a rise in full-year sales driven by improved performance in the U.S. and China, early signs that Chief Executive Mark Schneider's efforts to revive growth are starting to bear fruit.

BP: Renewables and Natural Gas to Dominate Energy Growth

The vast majority of global energy supply growth is expected to come from renewables and natural gas over the next two decades, but steep investment in oil exploration and production will be needed to meet crude demand in 2040, according to BP.

Credit Suisse Returns to Profit but Trading Weakness Remains

Swiss lender Credit Suisse swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, despite weakness in its trading business, and posted its first annual profit since 2014 following a three-year restructuring plan.

Guggenheim's Asset-Management Unit Won't Receive Penalty After SEC Investigation

Guggenheim Partners said U.S. securities regulators won't take action against the firm following an investigation into its asset-management business.