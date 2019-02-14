CBS Expects Surge at Streaming Operations

The company is forecasting the subscriber base at its main content-streaming services will more than triple in the next three years because growth at the platforms has been stronger than expected.

Amazon Cancels HQ2 Plans in New York City

Amazon is abandoning plans for a headquarters in New York City after facing resistance from some local politicians who objected to giving the company billions of dollars in tax incentives.

Six Flags Shares Fall as Company Delays New Parks in China

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. said Thursday it would delay opening new theme parks in China as the country's economy slows, resulting in lower-than-expected revenue in its latest quarter.

Dish Blackout, Gizmodo Unit Weigh on Univision's Results

The Spanish-language broadcaster swung to a loss in the fourth quarter of 2018, hurt by a large impairment charge on its English-language digital unit and a carriage dispute.

Ant Financial to Acquire U.K.'s WorldFirst

Ant Financial Services, the world's most valuable financial-technology startup, is acquiring U.K.-based money-transfer company WorldFirst to boost its presence globally.

Airports Worried the A380 Was Too Big. Turns Out, That Wasn't the Problem.

When Airbus SE rolled out plans in 2000 to build the world's biggest passenger jet, skeptics warned it would be too heavy, too tall and too long for many airports.

Vivendi 2018 Net Profit Plunged on Telecom Italia Writedown

Vivendi's net profit plunged last year, a decline that the company attributed mainly to a steep writedown in the value of shares in Telecom Italia, in which Vivendi is a major shareholder.

Investors Need Proof AIG Has Changed

After yet another surprise increase in reserves, it will take time for investors to get comfortable with AIG.

Coca-Cola Expects Sales Growth to Slow in 2019

Coca-Cola reported slightly stronger-than-expected revenue in its latest quarter, boosted by demand for tea, coffee, water and sports drinks, but the beverage company expects sales will slow in 2019.

Nestlé's Revival Plan Starts to Pay Off

Nestlé reported a rise in full-year sales driven by improved performance in the U.S. and China, early signs that Chief Executive Mark Schneider's efforts to revive growth are starting to bear fruit.