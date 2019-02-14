Log in
02/14/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Icahn to Push Caesars to Consider Selling Itself

Carl Icahn, who owns roughly 10% of Caesars Entertainment, plans to push the casino operator to consider selling itself after it received at least two approaches. 

 
CBS Expects Surge at Streaming Operations

The company is forecasting the subscriber base at its main content-streaming services will more than triple in the next three years because growth at the platforms has been stronger than expected. 

 
Nvidia's Revenue Sinks 24%, but Wall Street Feared Worse

Nvidia reported a 24% drop in quarterly revenue and signaled work ahead to shake off a funk in cryptocurrency mining and revive demand for its chips used by videogamers and data centers. 

 
Amazon Cancels HQ2 Plans in New York City

Amazon is abandoning plans for a headquarters in New York City after facing resistance from some local politicians who objected to giving the company billions of dollars in tax incentives. 

 
FedEx's No. 2 Executive to Leave, Weeks After Joining Board

FedEx veteran David Bronczek became a director on Jan. 28 and was a leading internal candidate to succeed founder and CEO Fred Smith. 

 
GE to Scale Back Boston HQ, Return $87 Million of Incentives

General Electric is scaling back its planned Boston headquarters, including selling the property and dropping plans to add hundreds of jobs. 

 
Six Flags Shares Fall as Company Delays New Parks in China

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. said Thursday it would delay opening new theme parks in China as the country's economy slows, resulting in lower-than-expected revenue in its latest quarter. 

 
Dish Blackout, Gizmodo Unit Weigh on Univision's Results

The Spanish-language broadcaster swung to a loss in the fourth quarter of 2018, hurt by a large impairment charge on its English-language digital unit and a carriage dispute. 

 
Ant Financial to Acquire U.K.'s WorldFirst

Ant Financial Services, the world's most valuable financial-technology startup, is acquiring U.K.-based money-transfer company WorldFirst to boost its presence globally. 

 
Airports Worried the A380 Was Too Big. Turns Out, That Wasn't the Problem.

When Airbus SE rolled out plans in 2000 to build the world's biggest passenger jet, skeptics warned it would be too heavy, too tall and too long for many airports.

