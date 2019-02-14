Icahn to Push Caesars to Consider Selling Itself

Carl Icahn, who owns roughly 10% of Caesars Entertainment, plans to push the casino operator to consider selling itself after it received at least two approaches.

Readers React to Amazon's New York Reversal

Journal readers reacted in droves, many slamming politicians for Amazon's decision, but others saying it was the right move.

XPO Lowers Profit Outlook, Drops Acquisition Plan for New Share Buybacks

XPO Logistics lowered its profit outlook for 2019 on Thursday, citing a substantial loss of business from its largest customer, and launched its second stock buyback plan effort since December.

Nvidia's Revenue Sinks 24%, but Wall Street Feared Worse

Nvidia reported a 24% drop in quarterly revenue and signaled work ahead to shake off a funk in cryptocurrency mining and revive demand for its chips used by videogamers and data centers.

CBS Gets Ready to Press for New NFL Deal

The media company's current contract with the National Football League runs through the 2022 season, but CBS executives are already making their case to the league for a new deal.

Amazon Cancels HQ2 Plans in New York City

Amazon is abandoning plans for a headquarters in New York City after facing resistance from some local politicians who objected to giving the company billions of dollars in tax incentives.

FedEx's No. 2 Executive to Leave, Weeks After Joining Board

FedEx veteran David Bronczek became a director on Jan. 28 and was a leading internal candidate to succeed founder and CEO Fred Smith.

GE to Scale Back Boston HQ, Return $87 Million of Incentives

General Electric is scaling back its planned Boston headquarters, including selling the property and dropping plans to add hundreds of jobs.

Daimler's New CFO to Face Compressed Margins, Slowing Sales

Daimler's incoming finance chief will face compressed profit margins, slowing sales and planned changes to the structure of the German car maker.

Six Flags Shares Fall as Company Delays New Parks in China

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. said Thursday it would delay opening new theme parks in China as the country's economy slows, resulting in lower-than-expected revenue in its latest quarter.