Wells Fargo Chief Is Expected to Appear Solo Before House Panel

Wells Fargo is expected to be the first bank to face a grilling by House Democrats who took over the Financial Services Committee in the new Congress, with a March hearing focused on its scandals.

Private-Equity Firm Great Hill Partners in Talks to Buy Gizmodo Media Group

Great Hill Partners is in exclusive talks with Univision Communications to buy Gizmodo Media Group, a deal that would add a marquee digital brand to the private-equity firm's portfolio.

Nissan Enlisted Japanese Government to Fend Off Renault Merger

Months before the arrest of auto titan Carlos Ghosn, the Japanese government intervened in talks about whether to merge Nissan and Renault .

PepsiCo Plans Job Cuts, Plant Closures

PepsiCo plans to shed jobs and close plants over the next few years as part of a new restructuring program, as Chief Executive Ramon Laguarta looks to make his imprint on the food and beverage company.

Mexico Unveils Plan to Support Pemex

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador unveiled a $5.2 billion rescue package for Petróleos Mexicanos, which the new government hopes would help stem the state oil company's bleeding and recover falling output.

Newell Brands' Sales Continue to Decline

Newell Brands, maker of Rubbermaid containers, Sharpies and Elmer's glue, missed sales expectations in its latest quarter and forecast a lower-than-estimated outlook for the year despite reporting that one of its business segments returned to growth.

Deere Swings to Profit But Higher Costs Weigh on Business

Deere & Co. swung to a profit in the latest quarter, though that was tempered by higher raw material and logistics costs as well as concerns over global trade tensions.

Brazil Police Arrest 8 Vale Employees in Dam Disaster

Brazilian police arrested on Friday eight employees of mining giant Vale as part of the investigation into the collapse of a mining tailings dam in the small town of Brumadinho that has left more than 160 people dead and scores more missing.

Ex-Goldman Banker in 1MDB Case Yields on U.S. Extradition

A former Goldman Sachs banker in custody in Malaysia has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face charges over one of the world's largest financial scandals.

Purchases With Plastic Get Costlier for Merchants-and Consumers

Visa and Mastercard are hiking a range of fees that U.S. merchants will pay to process transactions starting in April, a move likely to inflame already fractious relations between many businesses and card networks.