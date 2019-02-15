Apollo to Buy Majority Stake in Cox TV Stations

Apollo Global Management has reached a deal with Cox Enterprises to buy a majority stake in its television stations and its Ohio radio and newspaper properties.

Uber Sales Growth Slows Further as IPO Nears

The ride-hailing company's net loss narrowed to $865 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Payless to Close All U.S. Stores as It Prepares for Another Bankruptcy

Retailer Payless ShoeSource Inc. plans to close all of its roughly 2,100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, in what is likely to be the largest ever retailer liquidation, according to people familiar with the situation.

Deere Says Trade Tensions Holding Down Sales

Deere & Co. said farmers are delaying purchases of machinery as they wait for a resolution of trade standoffs between the U.S. and major foreign buyers of farm commodities such as China.

Two Former Cognizant Executives Charged in Bribery Probe

Two former executives of Cognizant Technology Solutions were charged by U.S. authorities with foreign bribery for allegedly approving illicit payments in India to build a corporate campus there.

Amazon Invests in Electric-Car Maker Rivian

Amazon.com has climbed aboard the electric-vehicle bandwagon, leading a $700 million investment round for car-making startup Rivian Automotive.

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Venezuelan Officials

The U.S. imposed sanctions against the head of Venezuela's state-owned oil giant Petróleos de Venezuela SA and five top intelligence and security officials as Washington seeks the ouster of President Nicolás Maduro.

Wells Fargo Chief Is Expected to Appear Solo Before House Panel

Wells Fargo is expected to be the first bank to face a grilling by House Democrats who took over the Financial Services Committee in the new Congress, with a March hearing focused on its scandals.

Private-Equity Firm Great Hill Partners in Talks to Buy Gizmodo Media Group

Great Hill Partners is in exclusive talks with Univision Communications to buy Gizmodo Media Group, a deal that would add a marquee digital brand to the private-equity firm's portfolio.

Great Eastern Energy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Great Eastern Energy, which provides natural gas and electricity to about 54,000 customers in four northeastern states, sought bankruptcy protection Thursday after defaulting on its debt and plans to put itself up for sale.