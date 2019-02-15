Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/15/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Citigroup Gives CEO 4% Pay Raise to $24 Million

Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat received a compensation package valued at $24 million in 2018, a 4% increase from the prior year. 

 
Toys 'R' Dust: Mattel's Bizarre Warning

Weak categories still are weak, and Mattel appears less healthy than it made out just a week ago. Management should have been candid about that when reporting earnings instead of letting investors get unjustly excited. 

 
Apollo to Buy Majority Stake in Cox TV Stations

Apollo Global Management has reached a deal with Cox Enterprises to buy a majority stake in its television stations and its Ohio radio and newspaper properties. 

 
Uber Sales Growth Slows Further as IPO Nears

The ride-hailing company's net loss narrowed to $865 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. 

 
Payless to Close All U.S. Stores as It Prepares for Another Bankruptcy

Retailer Payless ShoeSource plans to close all of its roughly 2,100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, in what is likely to be the largest ever retailer liquidation. 

 
Deere Says Trade Tensions Holding Down Sales

Deere & Co. said farmers are delaying purchases of machinery as they wait for a resolution of trade standoffs between the U.S. and major foreign buyers of farm commodities such as China. 

 
Two Former Cognizant Executives Charged in Bribery Probe

Two former executives of Cognizant Technology Solutions were charged by U.S. authorities with foreign bribery for allegedly approving illicit payments in India to build a corporate campus there. 

 
Amazon Invests in Electric-Car Maker Rivian

Amazon.com has climbed aboard the electric-vehicle bandwagon, leading a $700 million investment round for car-making startup Rivian Automotive. 

 
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Venezuelan Officials

The U.S. imposed sanctions against the head of Venezuela's state-owned oil giant Petróleos de Venezuela SA and five top intelligence and security officials as Washington seeks the ouster of President Nicolás Maduro. 

 
Wells Fargo Chief Is Expected to Appear Solo Before House Panel

Wells Fargo is expected to be the first bank to face a grilling by House Democrats who took over the Financial Services Committee in the new Congress, with a March hearing focused on its scandals.

