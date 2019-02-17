Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/17/2019 | 11:16pm EST
U.K. Committee Rebukes Facebook in Call for Social-Media Regulation

A U.K. parliamentary committee rebuked Facebook in a new report that calls for regulation and intensified scrutiny of social-media companies. 

 
Airline Bookings to Offer New Gender Options

Airlines are planning to modify their reservation systems to give passengers who identify as neither male nor female other options when booking flights. 

 
Amazon Leaves New York but Not the Spotlight

Amazon's sudden move to abandon plans for a new campus in New York ends the protests in the city but doesn't remove the national scrutiny being placed on the company. 

 
Citigroup Gives CEO 4% Pay Raise to $24 Million

Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat received a compensation package valued at $24 million in 2018, a 4% increase from the prior year. 

 
Toys 'R' Dust: Mattel's Bizarre Warning

Weak categories still are weak, and Mattel appears less healthy than it made out just a week ago. Management should have been candid about that when reporting earnings instead of letting investors get unjustly excited. 

 
Apollo to Buy Majority Stake in Cox TV Stations

Apollo Global Management has reached a deal with Cox Enterprises to buy a majority stake in its television stations and its Ohio radio and newspaper properties. 

 
Uber Sales Growth Slows Further as IPO Nears

Uber Technologies, as it steers toward a planned IPO later this year, reported its slowest sales growth since the company began disclosing detailed financials two years ago. 

 
Payless to Close All U.S. Stores as It Prepares for Another Bankruptcy

Retailer Payless ShoeSource plans to close all of its roughly 2,100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, in what is likely to be the largest ever retailer liquidation. 

 
Deere Says Trade Tensions Holding Down Sales

Deere & Co. said farmers are delaying purchases of machinery as they wait for a resolution of trade standoffs between the U.S. and major foreign buyers of farm commodities such as China. 

 
Two Former Cognizant Executives Charged in Bribery Probe

Two former executives of Cognizant Technology Solutions were charged by U.S. authorities with foreign bribery for allegedly approving illicit payments in India to build a corporate campus there.

