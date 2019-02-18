U.K. Lawmakers Rebuke Facebook in Call for Social-Media Regulation

A U.K. parliamentary committee rebuked Facebook in a new report that calls for regulation and intensified scrutiny of social-media companies.

Airline Bookings to Offer New Gender Options

Airlines are planning to modify their reservation systems to give passengers who identify as neither male nor female other options when booking flights.

Europe's Pharmacies, Long Protected, Face Shake-Up

European apothecaries, a last bastion of the continent's market-street past, are up against a fierce challenge from a Belgian entrepreneur who doesn't follow their traditional rules designed to cushion competition.

Amazon Leaves New York but Not the Spotlight

Amazon's sudden move to abandon plans for a new campus in New York ends the protests in the city but doesn't remove the national scrutiny being placed on the company.

U.S. Puts Sanctions on More Venezuelan Officials

The U.S. sanctioned the head of Venezuela's state-owned oil giant and five top intelligence and security officials and the Trump administration said it planned to deliver 200 tons of humanitarian aid to a border city in Colombia, intensifying its effort to ratchet up pressure on President Nicolás Maduro.

Hulu Ad Campaign Spells Out That Its Influencers Get Paid

Streaming service Hulu is adding an element of 'authenticity' to its marketing with a campaign where endorsers reveal they are getting paid to be on air.

Citigroup Gives CEO 4% Pay Raise to $24 Million

Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat received a compensation package valued at $24 million in 2018, a 4% increase from the prior year.

Toys 'R' Dust: Mattel's Bizarre Warning

Weak categories still are weak, and Mattel appears less healthy than it made out just a week ago. Management should have been candid about that when reporting earnings instead of letting investors get unjustly excited.

Apollo to Buy Majority Stake in Cox TV Stations

Apollo Global Management has reached a deal with Cox Enterprises to buy a majority stake in its television stations and its Ohio radio and newspaper properties.

Uber Sales Growth Slows Further as IPO Nears

Uber Technologies, as it steers toward a planned IPO later this year, reported its slowest sales growth since the company began disclosing detailed financials two years ago.