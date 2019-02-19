Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/19/2019 | 01:16am EST
HSBC's 2018 Profit Misses Analysts' Expectations

HSBC's full-year profit fell short of analysts' expectations, despite higher deposit revenue from Asia. The bank's Hong Kong-listed shares fell more than 2%. 

 
Navient Rejects $3.2 Billion Takeover Bid

Navient has received a buyout offer worth about $3.2 billion from a pair of investors that the student-loan servicer rejected as too low. 

 
Honda to Shut Major U.K. Production Plant Amid Brexit Uncertainty

Japanese car-maker Honda Motor will shut a major production plant in the U.K., the latest auto group to plan a pull back from the U.K. as Brexit looms. 

 
Key Investors Are Unhappy With SoftBank Fund

Two big outside investors in the Vision Fund, the $100 billion tech-investment fund managed by SoftBank, are worried transfers of stakes between SoftBank and the fund at high valuations could set up future losses. 

 
FAA Probes Southwest Airlines Over Baggage Weight Discrepancies

Federal air-safety regulators are investigating Southwest Airlines for widespread failures to accurately track the combined weight of checked bags loaded into each of its jets. 

 
How Amazon Will Grow Without a New York HQ2

For Amazon, walking away from the New York HQ2 deal is unlikely to either slow its ascent or stop its hiring there. Beyond its Arlington, Va., HQ2, Amazon plans to boost hiring in 17 other cities in the U.S. and Canada it considers technology hubs-including New York. 

 
Apple's Executive Shake-Up Readies Company for Life After iPhone

Apple is shaking up leadership and reordering priorities across its services, artificial intelligence, hardware and retail divisions as it works to reduce the company's reliance on iPhone sales. 

 
Europe's Pharmacies, Long Protected, Face Shake-Up

European apothecaries, a last bastion of the continent's market-street past, are up against a fierce challenge from a Belgian entrepreneur who doesn't follow their traditional rules designed to cushion competition. 

 
Discounts on SUVs Are Getting Bigger as Dealer Inventories Rise

Auto makers are pulling back on discounts on sedans and shifting more promotional dollars to sport-utility vehicles and trucks. 

 
U.K. Lawmakers Rebuke Facebook in Call for Social-Media Regulation

A U.K. parliamentary committee rebuked Facebook in a new report that calls for regulation and intensified scrutiny of social-media companies.

