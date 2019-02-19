Walmart Posts Strong Holiday Sales Gains in U.S.

Walmart's profit and sales rose over the winter holidays, a sign that the retail giant lured shoppers from rivals and that Americans continued to spend freely amid mixed economic signals.

Glencore to Cut Production at Major Copper, Cobalt Mine

Glencore plans to curb production at one of its biggest copper and cobalt mining operations, Mutanda Mining Sarl in Congo, potentially taking a sizable portion of two industrial metals out of circulation.

BHP Posts Big Profit Jump, Expresses U.S.-China Concern

BHP Group's 87% rise in first-half net profit sets the stage for what should be another solid earnings season for global miners, but the company sounded a warning over the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Honda Plans to Shift Some U.K. Civic Production to North America

Honda's chief said he wanted to move some production of Civics to North America from a closing U.K. car plant, offering an example of shifts that may ensue after Brexit.

Danske Bank to Shut Estonia Branch Amid Money-Laundering Scandal

Danske Bank is shutting down its operations in Estonia as the fallout continues from a massive money-laundering scandal that has led to investigations in several countries.

Alibaba Takes Stake in Bank Backed by Tencent

Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba has joined online rival Tencent as a sizable shareholder in leading investment bank and broker China International Capital Corp.

Hedge-Fund Giant Citadel Hires Manager Away From Her Own Fund

Citadel, one of the world's largest hedge-fund firms, has hired Samantha Greenberg away from her fund, Margate Capital. Ms. Greenberg is one of the hedge-fund industry's few female founders.

In Rebuke to U.S., Germany Considers Letting Huawei In

Germany is leaning toward letting the Chinese tech giant participate in building its high-speed internet infrastructure despite U.S. warnings.

Car-Rental Company Avis Names New Finance Chief

Avis Budget Group on Tuesday appointed John F. North III as chief financial officer, a move that comes as the car-rental company endeavors to boost its share price and its profitability.

HSBC's Profit Misses Analysts' Expectations

HSBC reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as choppy financial markets, U.S.-China trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weighed on the global bank.