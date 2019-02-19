Payless Returns to Bankruptcy Less Than Two Years After Exiting Chapter 11

As part of its latest bankruptcy filing, Payless will close all of its North American stores, while keeping its 420 Latin American stores and its international franchise locations open. The shoe retailer began to see its sales decline in 2015 and first landed in bankruptcy in mid-2017.

Ford to Exit Heavy-Truck Business in South America

The auto maker intends to stop making heavy trucks in Latin America and end production at an assembly plant in Brazil this year.

Herbalife Sales Rise 9% in Latest Quarter

Herbalife Nutrition, whose chief executive abruptly resigned last month, reported a 9% sales increase in its latest quarter, driven largely by growth in Asia Pacific.

McKinsey Settles With DOJ Over Bankruptcy Disclosures

McKinsey agreed to pay $15 million to settle Justice Department allegations that the consulting firm failed to make required disclosures of potential conflicts in three chapter 11 cases it had advised on in recent years.

Pentagon Cloud-Computing Contract Sought by Amazon Faces New Hurdle

The Defense Department filed a new motion in the legal battle over a military cloud-computing contract valued at up to $10 billion, marking a tactical shift that could signal more trouble for a procurement process Amazon.com has been favored to win.

Walmart Posts Strong Holiday Sales Gains in U.S.

Walmart's profit and sales rose over the winter holidays, a sign that the retail giant lured shoppers from rivals and that Americans continued to spend freely amid mixed economic signals.

Medtronic Swings to Profit Despite Slowdown in Heart-Failure Treatments

Higher sales of medical devices used in the treatment of brain and kidney diseases helped Medtronic offset a slowdown in sales of gear for heart conditions in its latest quarter.

Honda Plans to Shift Some U.K. Civic Production to North America

Honda's chief said he wanted to move some production of Civics to North America from a closing U.K. car plant, offering an example of shifts that may ensue after Brexit.

Car-Rental Company Avis Names New Finance Chief

Avis Budget Group on Tuesday appointed John F. North III as chief financial officer, a move that comes as the car-rental company endeavors to boost its share price and its profitability.

Danske Bank to Shut Estonia Branch Amid Money-Laundering Scandal

Danske Bank is shutting down its operations in Estonia as the fallout continues from a massive money-laundering scandal that has led to investigations in several countries.