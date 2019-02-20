Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/20/2019 | 01:16am EST
Ford to Exit Heavy-Truck Business in South America

The auto maker intends to stop making heavy trucks in Latin America and end production at an assembly plant in Brazil this year. 

 
Southwest Links Labor Dispute to Grounding of Planes

The airline said it would investigate whether a dispute with its mechanics union was causing maintenance delays that have led to grounded planes and canceled flights. 

 
Herbalife Sales Rise 9% in Latest Quarter

Herbalife Nutrition, whose chief executive abruptly resigned last month, reported a 9% sales increase in its latest quarter, driven largely by growth in Asia Pacific. 

 
McKinsey Settles With DOJ Over Bankruptcy Disclosures

McKinsey agreed to pay $15 million to settle Justice Department allegations that the consulting firm failed to make required disclosures of potential conflicts in three chapter 11 cases it had advised on in recent years. 

 
Charlotte Russe Still Searching For Buyer as Possible Liquidation Looms

The mall-based women's fashion retailer has agreed to bid with liquidators, subject to better offers 

 
Payless Returns to Bankruptcy Less Than Two Years After Exiting Chapter 11

As part of its latest bankruptcy filing, Payless will close all of its North American stores, while keeping its 420 Latin American stores and its international franchise locations open. The shoe retailer began to see its sales decline in 2015 and first landed in bankruptcy in mid-2017. 

 
Pentagon Cloud-Computing Contract Sought by Amazon Faces New Hurdle

A federal judge delayed a lawsuit over a massive Pentagon cloud-computing contract Amazon.com was favored to win while the government continues to investigate possible conflicts of interest in the procurement process. 

 
FDA Warns on Services Offering Injections of Young Blood Plasma

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned older Americans away from services in several states that offer to inject them with younger people's blood plasma as a treatment for dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and other debilitating maladies. 

 
Medtronic Swings to Profit Despite Slowdown in Heart-Failure Treatments

Higher sales of medical devices used in the treatment of brain and kidney diseases helped Medtronic offset a slowdown in sales of gear for heart conditions in its latest quarter. 

 
Danske Bank to Shut Estonia Branch Amid Money-Laundering Scandal

Danske Bank is shutting down its operations in Estonia as the fallout continues from a massive money-laundering scandal that has led to investigations in several countries.

02:18aSouth Africa's rand flat with annual budget hours away
RE
02:16aS.Africa's Bidcorp HY profit rises on upbeat European market
RE
02:14aSouth Africa's EOH Holdings CEO Asher Bohbot to resign from board
RE
02:13aAsia shares scale 4-1/2-month peak on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal
RE
02:10aLloyds Bank posts 24 percent profit rise, unveils £1.75 billion buyback
RE
01:52aItaly Deputy PM Salvini rules out need for budget correction - Il Messaggero
RE
01:43aAsian millers turn to Argentina for wheat as drought hits Australian output
RE
12:56aMicrosoft expands political security service to 12 European countries
RE
