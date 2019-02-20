Log in
02/20/2019 | 05:16am EST
Alibaba And the Wasteful Investment Bank Deal

It is weird enough that an e-commerce company would want a stake in an investment bank. Even odder is the fact that Alibaba's largest local tech rival, Tencent, has held a similar stake in CICC for two years. 

 
Ford to Exit Heavy-Truck Business in South America

The auto maker intends to stop making heavy trucks in Latin America and end production at an assembly plant in Brazil this year. 

 
Southwest Links Labor Dispute to Grounding of Planes

The airline said it would investigate whether a dispute with its mechanics union was causing maintenance delays that have led to grounded planes and canceled flights. 

 
Herbalife Sales Rise 9% in Latest Quarter

Herbalife Nutrition, whose chief executive abruptly resigned last month, reported a 9% sales increase in its latest quarter, driven largely by growth in Asia Pacific. 

 
McKinsey Settles With DOJ Over Bankruptcy Disclosures

McKinsey agreed to pay $15 million to settle Justice Department allegations that the consulting firm failed to make required disclosures of potential conflicts in three chapter 11 cases it had advised on in recent years. 

 
Charlotte Russe Still Searching For Buyer as Possible Liquidation Looms

The mall-based women's fashion retailer has agreed to bid with liquidators, subject to better offers 

 
Payless Returns to Bankruptcy Less Than Two Years After Exiting Chapter 11

As part of its latest bankruptcy filing, Payless will close all of its North American stores, while keeping its 420 Latin American stores and its international franchise locations open. The shoe retailer began to see its sales decline in 2015 and first landed in bankruptcy in mid-2017. 

 
Pentagon Cloud-Computing Contract Sought by Amazon Faces New Hurdle

A federal judge delayed a lawsuit over a massive Pentagon cloud-computing contract Amazon.com was favored to win while the government continues to investigate possible conflicts of interest in the procurement process. 

 
FDA Warns on Services Offering Injections of Young Blood Plasma

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned older Americans away from services in several states that offer to inject them with younger people's blood plasma as a treatment for dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and other debilitating maladies. 

 
Medtronic Swings to Profit Despite Slowdown in Heart-Failure Treatments

Higher sales of medical devices used in the treatment of brain and kidney diseases helped Medtronic offset a slowdown in sales of gear for heart conditions in its latest quarter.

